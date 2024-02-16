Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Castrol Team and advance your career as a

National Key Account Manager Automotive Switzerland

Purpose

The role will be accountable for a number of key customers, and will oversee proper planning, execution and monitoring of the activity set meant to deliver the business objectives. This role will ensure that the right level of resources (within DoA) are allocated to activities and accounts.

In this role You will:

Lead and coordinate the development of the annual Key Account plan process.

Ensure that all Key Account Plans are aligned with the overall business strategy, our agreements with strategic partners (OEM etc), the internal marketing initiatives, the Key Account’s expectations as well as the compliance with the company HSSE and Ethical standards. Aggregate all plans, and ensure they align with the agreed performance indicators for both the Key Account and the company.

Input to and implement a regionally agreed Prospecting strategy, including allocation of time and resources in the area of responsibility, coordination and interpretation of market data, senior customer and relationship management and tender/offer processes, which may cross over several territories and/or countries, as well as channels.

Conduct monthly regular robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.

Forecast monthly for direct accounts as part of region’s S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to monitor in-month performance and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure our customers follow all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Complete detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce CRM tools to handle all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights.

Adopt and apply the Castrol attitude which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

What You will need to be successful:

A Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field of study or equivalent training or professional experience.

Customer and channel management experience.

Cross functional project management experience and working within multiple layers of an organization.

Experience in the management and execution of marketing programs and offers.

Experience with lubricants or products from similar fields.

Problem-solving orientation and very good analytical and conceptual skills.

Experience in managing negotiations at board level.

Skills & Competencies

Products & Services Knowledge

Customer Segmentation & Channel Management

Account Strategy & Planning

Customer Relationship Management, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value

Distributor Management

Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding

Leading Understanding of Contracts & Contract Management, Deal Closure.

Strong communication skills in German as well as fluent English and good knowledge of French. Additional knowledge of Italian and native Swiss German would be ideal.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our

achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits

It’s an exciting time to join bp! We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.