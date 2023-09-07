National Key Account Manager - Automotive, UK/I

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for managing regional direct sales activities, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of sales direct/B2B strategies to maximise profitability and Business to Business (B2B) sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Responsibilities

Develop (and agree both internally and externally) the annual Key Account plan for each Key Account in the area of responsibility. Ensure Key Account Plans are aligned with the overall business strategy and any agreements with relevant strategic partners. They should also be aligned to internal marketing initiatives and product/services launches, the Key Account’s expectations and needs, as well as being fully compliant to both BP’s and customers HSSE, ethical, and compliance standards. They will encompass improvement of agreed performance indicators for both the Key Account and BP, and drive increased overall profitability in line with the business strategy.

Input to, and execute, a regionally agreed prospecting strategy for Key Accounts, including data gathering, market knowledge, stakeholder and relationship management and tender/offer processes, which may include participation in processes across several territories and/or countries, as well as channels.

Implement the annual Key Account plan with the account portfolio, regarding: Identifying critical customer needs and match our value proposition to those needs. Execution of agreed activities to maximize customer and company objectives and value.

Stakeholder and relationship management at all levels and through all functions of the customer and the company

Manage all revenues and costs associated within the activity at the Key account to maximize impact on account profitability.

Collect and monitor results from the execution, both from a customer and a company perspective, and analyze against the planning, conducting (min) quarterly business reviews in order to undertake corrective actions if necessary.

Share insight, market knowledge and experience in structured format using available CRM tools and methodology.

Understand and fulfil agreed specific product quality & compliance accountabilities which apply to the role of National Key Account Manager.

Develop and implement a systematic approach, ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken appropriately.

Educational background

University degree or equivalent

Experience

Substantial experience in a B2B Account Management role mandatory

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces mandatory

Lubricants experience desirable.

Experience of managing negotiations at board level desirable

Full driving licence



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.