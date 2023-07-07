National Key Account Manager, Industrial

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis: Industrial is core to Castrol's growth strategy now and in the future. The US Industrial business is a "must-win" battle to enable our growth targets. The National Key Accounts Manager (NKAM) is primarily responsible for delivering material growth opportunities for the US Industrial Business. The NKAM will enable this growth through new account acquisition and development, as well as holding Castrol's US corporate relationships with targeted National and Multi-regional Industrial customers. The NKAM will be accountable for delivery of financial metrics (volume, NTO, GM) and will be expected to develop a robust opportunity pipeline in support of this performance delivery. As part of managing these National and Multi-regional accounts, the NKAM will provide leadership and coordination with regional sales personnel to ensure a consistent offer across the US. Finally, the NKAM will be responsible to review and evolve the National/Multi-regional account offer to these targeted accounts. The role will be a center of excellence for the US Industrial business in this area. Key Accountabilities: Strategy Development: • Develop and execute account strategies and related objectives in line with Castrol's Industrial strategy and financial goals. Deploy those strategies with the extended sales/customer team to ensure execution • Review the targeted account portfolio for potential and alignment with business strategy and regularly refresh the opportunity set Relationships: • Develop profitable, long term strategic relationships with designated global and national accounts in the US. Develop and own National/multi-regional customer contact maps, including senior corporate relationships • Lead engagements with the Global Account (GAM) internal networks to leverage regional business development and support the GAM strategy, providing a a seamless interface for targeted US GAM accounts Performance: • Set, monitor, and deliver financial targets for targeted National/multi-regional accounts in support of Castrol Industrial US annual business objectives • Establish a robust performance internal management process for each targeted account, including development of in-year and long-term plans, including key milestones • Establish mutually agreed Castrol performance objectives with each account and conduct regular reviews to go over progress

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, or Technical (Engineering, Chemistry)

Critical Criteria:

7+ Years in Sales, with a strong preference for B2B experience.

Ability to articulate success in account acquisition, development, and growth

Experience in managing direct and indirect sales channels

Expertise in managing and responding to large customer RFQ’s (Request for Quotation)

Offer development, negotiation, and contract management experience

Must have value-selling capabilities with a premium product line

Ability to work independently and navigate complex internal and external business organizations

Expertise in contact map development and management of senior contacts

Desirable Criteria:

Knowledge of Industrial lubricants and related products

Considering Joining bp?

Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

