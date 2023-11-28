Entity:Customers & Products
The National Key Account Manager is responsible for the sales and relationship management with selected key account customers. The role is accountable for driving growth with key customers measured through Sales Volume and Gross Margin delivered. The role develops and implements the account strategy to achieve long / short term business objectives
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do, so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we cultivate a truly diverse and inclusive environment.
You become an ambassador for Castrol – the market leader within Lubricants. The sales work is strategic and long term focused.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is fully remote
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.