The National Key Account Manager is responsible for the sales and relationship management with selected key account customers. The role is accountable for driving growth with key customers measured through Sales Volume and Gross Margin delivered. The role develops and implements the account strategy to achieve long / short term business objectives



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do, so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we cultivate a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

You become an ambassador for Castrol – the market leader within Lubricants. The sales work is strategic and long term focused.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

National Key Account Manager

In this role You will:

Be accountable for financial delivery – Volume, Turnover and Cash results from the assigned Key accounts

Construct and understand the overall KA contact map; build strong relationship with senior management team through various event, meeting, and work shops

Interact with regional sales and function team to deliver and modify the value proposition designed for the KAs (include but not limited to product, application, service, strategy alliance, co-development, and senior strategy partnership), and ultimately bring sustainable and profitable growth to Castrol Industrial

Set growth target for each key account and highlight resource plan for the execution; develop and keep strategic account plan up to date

Design achievement for each growth project with clear growth target; Project lead these achievements with high effectiveness by using project management principles and engaging different partners

Communicate with both external and internal stakeholders on progress, barriers, and resource concerns; be resourceful to leverage resources to solve problems so as to move the project forward

Keep informed about the industry trend, customer insight, and technology developments; communicate these findings properly through different channel so to enhance the total offer for the key accounts and secure internal resources (include but not limited to new product development and total offer enhancement)

Ensure all the business activities conform to BP’s code of conduct, country legislative requirements as well as BP strict Health, Safety and Environment policies

This role has only national scope, but needs to engage with multiple stakeholders across the globe – especially those managing the same account in other geographies

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's or engineering or business degree or similar qualification

10 + years of experience in Sales / Marketing including exposure to Industrial product sales.

5 + years in managing relationships in large accounts – National / Transnational

Account strategy & business planning

Negotiating Value

Internal functional navigation in the service of customer

Customer relationship management

Consultative selling skills

Offer & Product knowledge

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



