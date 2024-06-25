National Key Account Manager - Retail, UK/I

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

We have a fantastic opportunity for a National Key Account Manager to play a pivotal role in driving the success of our Retail strategy within the UK.

A number of large accounts and customer groups are playing an increasingly important role in the delivery of our Retail strategy within the UK. As we seek to develop and grow our presence in this part of the market, planning and implementing World Class Account Management and Strategic Prospecting will become critical capabilities.

The National Key Account Manager will be responsible for managing the interface between the Company and a number of Accounts in a portfolio, and will drive growth within our existing customer portfolio, as well as identifying and exploiting new opportunities in the defined market space.

Curious about what it takes to thrive in this role? Dive in below to discover more:

Key Accountabilities

Develop (and agree both internally and externally) the annual Joint Business plans (JBP's) for Key Account in the area of responsibility. These JBPs are aligned with the overall business strategy and any agreements with relevant strategic partners. They should also be aligned to internal marketing initiatives and product/services launches, the Key Account’s expectations and needs as well as being fully compliant to both bp's and customers HSSE and Ethical and compliance standards. They will encompass improvement of agreed performance indicators for both the Key Account and BP and drive increased overall profitability in line with the business strategy.

Input to and implement an agreed Prospecting strategy for key accounts, including data gathering, market knowledge, stakeholder and relationship management and tender/offer processes, which may include participation in processes across several territories and/or countries, as well as channels.

Implement the annual Key Account plan with the Account portfolio, in particular regarding:

Identifying critical customer needs, and match our Value Proposition to those needs.

Execution of agreed activities to enhance Customer and Company objectives and value

Stakeholder and Relationship management at all levels and through all functions of the Customer and the Company

HSSE and Ethical compliance

Manage all revenues and costs associated within the activity at the Key account to maximise impact on account profitability

Collect and monitor results from the execution, both from a Customer and a Company perspective, and analyse against the planning, and run (min) quarterly Business reviews in order to undertake corrective actions if necessary. Share insight, market knowledge and experience in structured format using available CRM tools and methodology.

Understand and fulfil agreed specific Product Quality & Compliance accountabilities which apply to the role of National Key Account Manager.

Notice: the job holder may be requested to assist in regionally/globally agreed prospecting and or on-boarding activities with Strategic Partners.

Essential Experience!

Education :

University degree or equivalent experience

Experience & Capabilities:

Essential In depth experience in a sales role, preferably in the automotive and Retail (Grocery, FMCG, E-comm) sectors, ideally in lubricant - preferred

Previous Businesses development experience - Skilful

Relationship building for both internal and external partners - Mastery

Solid negotiation skills - Mastery

Account & Key account planning - Mastery

Customer relationship management - Skilful

Consulting skills - Skilful

Customer profitability - Skilful

Products & Service knowledge - Skilful

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.

Apply today!!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Business Development, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.