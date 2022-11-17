National Maintenance Manager, bp pulse China

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver reliability and maintenance activities, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.

Job Profile Summary

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help.



Job Purpose

The purpose of the National Maintenance Manager (OM) leads the team including sales and OM to self-build, co-build and also cross M&A deals’ repair, inspection and maintenance across bp pulse China.



Key Accountabilities

To work with Operation Lead to apply maintenance and reliability best practices across the business.

Lay foundation: execute and continuously improve bp pulse operation standard on national level. Be in the pilot seat for national OM competence centre development physically and digitally. To develop specific work order planning (work scheme, labours, spare parts and tools etc.) for assigned maintenance tasks; and follow work order process effectively and strictly from notification till completion of work with proper documentation of maintenance history and report, to ensure safety, efficient, quality and priority are met.

Build capability: Lead and continuously develop a high-performance OM optimization and performance management team;

Drive performance: Comprehensively apply knowledge and skills in OM and organize the implementation of network operation strategies

Ensure safety: To lead and ensure risks for all of routine maintenance tasks are well assessed, and all risk controls are well implemented, identify/report/correct site unsafe conditions and potential environmental problems during daily work.. Promote the establishment of a network security culture and implementation system to improve safety performance. To be a primary person responsible for HSSE and internal control performance of assets and people under his/her coverage. Work with HSSE, technical and procurement etc. departments for right priority, material, and effective risk control etc. to maintain safe and reliable operation. To implement agreed daily, weekly and monthly schedule for assigned maintenance tasks and KPIs, and work with and supervise teams (including contractors) to executed maintenance work safely and efficiently.

To execute urgent work requests from daily operation to ensure safe and reliable operations.

To continuously optimize material and service etc. (like tools, material, procedures and contractor services etc.) in assigned maintenance work execution to deliver result.

To propose and implement solution to optimize/simplify work processes in assigned work area.

Job Holder Requirements

Education

College graduated or above, majored in engineering, machinery maintenance, or equivalent discipline.

Experience