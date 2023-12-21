Site traffic information and cookies

National Sales Manager - B2C

  • Location Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City
  • Travel required Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ073005
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Summary:

This is a Grade F role based in Vietnam.

As a member of Sales Leadership Team, this role has accountability for delivering the sales targets – volume, turnover, gross margin, market share – for the B2C, in line with the market’s plan and the Castrol global strategy. The role is responsible for developing, together with other stakeholders in the organisation, the activity set in support of delivering the top line growth, to lead the development of the local B2C sales plan and product offerings, to work closely with sales and supply chain, and to implement it effectively and efficiently at country level, while leading and supporting and coaching the team of direct reports.The purpose of this role is to improve our competitive position including relative brand health as well as volume and value share in Viet Nam. The National Sales Manager will demonstrate leadership in building the required organizational capability to effectively turn deep consumer and customer understanding into winning programs enabling us to break away from the competition. This role is accountable for sales performance as well as for the optimisation of revenue investment spends


Job Description:

As a member of the market sales leadership team, you will be responsible for:

  • contribute to the development and implementation of the strategy 

  • Participate in and provide input to marketing and business strategic reviews and annual marketing plans

  • Through the  relevant  sales  and  marketing  networks  and  leads,  ensure  the obtaining   of   knowledge   and   understanding   of   market   business   trends, customers’ expectations and current competitive position

  • Direct, lead and coach the relevant sales activities for the channel through direct reports

  • Establish and develop people resource and implement talent management and succession planning programmes.  

  • Complete annual channel sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans)

  • Ensure  the  production  of  phased  sales  plans  and  agree  contents  with  market sales manager

  • Direct  the  implementation  of  the  agreed  sales  plan  for  the  B2C,  ensuring  the delivery of the results agreed in line with the plan

  • Contribute  in  major  account  multilevel  relationship  management  and  actively manage internal relationships

  • Drive performance through monthly and quarterly reviews of sales, financial and people progress, monitoring versus plan

  • Review the channel sales organisation to reflect the 3-5-year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management   

  • Optimise effectiveness of resources in the setup of the Sales organization

Decision Rights:

  • Resource allocation within the plan boundaries for the B2C·Determine the sales targets for the team members

  • Decide the activity set within the B2C

  • Make Route to Market decisions in service of delivering the sales targets and in line with the strategy, gaining market sales manager’s endorsement

  • Develop and implement the country sales strategy – B2C for Viet Nam, effectively and efficiently drive performance delivery in Viet Nam within the context of the Market Space strategy including:    product/portfolio management, pricing strategy, consumers  and  customer  management, budget management,  and all technology requirements

  • Develop sales talent a capability for B2C sales team.

  • Actively contribute as a member of the Country Leadership Team

  • Knowledge  management  of  market  space  trends,  key  customers  and  major competitors.

Requirements

  • Minimum: Graduate. An MBA or equivalent degree would be value added

  • Significant sales management experience of handling a large territory or channel.  

  • Experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces

  • Well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans

  • Strong people leadership experience

  • Experience in dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization

  • Experience in dealing with key accounts and large, complex customers

Key Competencies:

  • Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers

  • Role model the BP Values and Behaviors and Castrol Mindsets

  • Ability  to  develop  and  implement  strategic  and  tactical  business  plans and to  be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

  • A strong organization and people orientation to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable organizations

  • Agile  thought  leadership  and  action  to  be  able  to  respond  to  changing  market environments and dynamic business situations

  • Ability to work across functions and gain support for the Channel in the market

  • Strong background in brand and distributor development

  • Proven ability  to  turn  strategies  into  actions  -  grow  the  business  in  a  manner consistent with the agreed strategic direction

  • Proactive, Proven ability to lead, motivate, and develop people from diverse backgrounds

  • Strong leadership,  coaching,  and  motivation  skills  are  needed,  with  an  ability  to enhance team performance

  • A great team player who can facilitate, motivate, able to multi-task, adapt, influence, network, and inspire others

  • Excellent interpersonal communication and negotiation skills

  • Ability to stimulate innovation and new efficient ways of working

Domestic travel within the country is required, 60-70% of work will be in market place.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

