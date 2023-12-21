National Sales Manager - B2C

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

This is a Grade F role based in Vietnam.As a member of Sales Leadership Team, this role has accountability for delivering the sales targets – volume, turnover, gross margin, market share – for the B2C, in line with the market’s plan and the Castrol global strategy. The role is responsible for developing, together with other stakeholders in the organisation, the activity set in support of delivering the top line growth, to lead the development of the local B2C sales plan and product offerings, to work closely with sales and supply chain, and to implement it effectively and efficiently at country level, while leading and supporting and coaching the team of direct reports.The purpose of this role is to improve our competitive position including relative brand health as well as volume and value share in Viet Nam. The National Sales Manager will demonstrate leadership in building the required organizational capability to effectively turn deep consumer and customer understanding into winning programs enabling us to break away from the competition. This role is accountable for sales performance as well as for the optimisation of revenue investment spends



Job Description:

As a member of the market sales leadership team, you will be responsible for:

contribute to the development and implementation of the strategy

Participate in and provide input to marketing and business strategic reviews and annual marketing plans

Through the relevant sales and marketing networks and leads, ensure the obtaining of knowledge and understanding of market business trends, customers’ expectations and current competitive position

Direct, lead and coach the relevant sales activities for the channel through direct reports

Establish and develop people resource and implement talent management and succession planning programmes.

Complete annual channel sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans)

Ensure the production of phased sales plans and agree contents with market sales manager

Direct the implementation of the agreed sales plan for the B2C, ensuring the delivery of the results agreed in line with the plan

Contribute in major account multilevel relationship management and actively manage internal relationships

Drive performance through monthly and quarterly reviews of sales, financial and people progress, monitoring versus plan

Review the channel sales organisation to reflect the 3-5-year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management

Optimise effectiveness of resources in the setup of the Sales organization

Decision Rights:

Resource allocation within the plan boundaries for the B2C·Determine the sales targets for the team members

Decide the activity set within the B2C

Make Route to Market decisions in service of delivering the sales targets and in line with the strategy, gaining market sales manager’s endorsement

Develop and implement the country sales strategy – B2C for Viet Nam, effectively and efficiently drive performance delivery in Viet Nam within the context of the Market Space strategy including: product/portfolio management, pricing strategy, consumers and customer management, budget management, and all technology requirements

Develop sales talent a capability for B2C sales team.

Actively contribute as a member of the Country Leadership Team

Knowledge management of market space trends, key customers and major competitors.

Requirements

Minimum: Graduate. An MBA or equivalent degree would be value added

Significant sales management experience of handling a large territory or channel.

Experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces

Well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans

Strong people leadership experience

Experience in dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization

Experience in dealing with key accounts and large, complex customers

Key Competencies:

Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers

Role model the BP Values and Behaviors and Castrol Mindsets

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans and to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

A strong organization and people orientation to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable organizations

Agile thought leadership and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the Channel in the market

Strong background in brand and distributor development

Strong background in brand and distributor development

Proven ability to turn strategies into actions - grow the business in a manner consistent with the agreed strategic direction

Proactive, Proven ability to lead, motivate, and develop people from diverse backgrounds

Strong leadership, coaching, and motivation skills are needed, with an ability to enhance team performance

A great team player who can facilitate, motivate, able to multi-task, adapt, influence, network, and inspire others

Excellent interpersonal communication and negotiation skills

Ability to stimulate innovation and new efficient ways of working

Domestic travel within the country is required, 60-70% of work will be in market place.

Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



