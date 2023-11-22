Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Responsible for managing an indirect sales team and external distributors and key accounts to achieve all sales objectives vs. plan by maintaining and growing sales of products and services in assigned territories through distribution channels, as well as assisting in the development and implementation of short- and long-term growth strategies and account retention programmes for key accounts. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



The National Sales Manager is a people leader that leads a sales team to deliver specific channel sales strategy and performance targets. The role is accountable for delivery of channel objectives in the market(s) including Volume, GM, Overdue and TCC performance targets.

National Sales Manager is primarily responsible in building lubricant business in their respective channel through BP - Castrol’s distributor network and Castrol Distributor Sales Manager / Key Account Manager and the sales team in distributor channel. They will develop and implement channel’s OGSM (objective, goals, strategy, measure) year on year while developing organizational capability and proficiencies critical to the achievement of channel’s goals and strategic directions. Critical to success is their leadership and team’s ability to develop right RTM strategy and distributor’s organization’s capability to expand distribution in the most efficient way to improving bottom line.

This position reports to Market Sales Manager - MYSG and will be part of business Leadership Team members.

To ensure full compliance to all HSSE and Ethics standards – responsible for clear communication and raising the awareness of HSSE to distributor team, customers, and contractors. The appropriate training and education program will need to be implemented with regular HSSE audits.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in channel comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards (e.g., Picasso).

To achieve and exceed the Volume and Gross Margin targets for respective channel – responsibility not limited to direct sell-in volume/value but also be responsible for sell-out volume/value of distributors, this includes the development of channel strategy and implementation of cost-efficient Route-To-Market model to achieve coverage & call productivity objectives.

To improve Efficiency and Productivity – responsible for the development & implementation of customer policy in respective channel ensuring the company’s resources fully applied for mutual benefit of the company and customers, improving the customer facing, and selling efforts through the lowest cost to serve and professional journey planning.

To manage, build, enhance, and grow all distributor/customer relationships through WCCM – responsible for delivering value to customers through professional delivery of a WCSC.

Monitor aggregated Account Plans and Prospecting Strategy implementation vs agreed Performance Indicators and make interventions as necessary.

Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups.

Ensure delivery of our promises by seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make. Drive standardization of our sales offers in line with our basic customer offer.

To manage and build a professional sales team through a performance-based culture.

Ensuring implementation of sales and marketing initiatives

Actively participate and support Sales and Operation Planning gaining high quality of forecasting

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.

Accountable as line management to identify & implement risk reduction measures so as to deliver safe operations.

Minimum bachelor's degree in any field.

A MBA or equivalent degree would be value added.

Minimum 8 years experiences with more than 5 years experiences of sales management including Distributor and Customers management exposures.

Should have a well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans.

Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers is essential.

Experience of dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization is essential for success in this role.

Strong and proven track record of driving top-line growth and bottom-line delivery

Fluent in spoken & written English.

Flexible to travel to work in up-country.

Strategic thinking and problem solving.

Strong leadership and people management skills - envision, engage, and energize team.

Strong communication, presentation, and negotiation skills

Be commercially literate and result oriented.

Be innovative & creative in solution.

Excel and PowerPoint are necessary.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



