National Warehouse Manager

Key Accountabilities:

Lead and develop a team that is geographically placed in diverse locations, consisting of direct and

indirect reports, to deliver business and GSC KPI’s.

• Manage the storage, handling and delivery operations at warehouses to ensure meeting of targets on

Cash Costs and growth while continuing to improve on Customer Service.

• Develop and implement Standard Operating Procedures at warehouses across the country to improve

compliance and service performance to customers

• Lead and influence outsourced contractors operating Castrol warehouses, to comply with statutory

and BP policy requirements (DSS, HSSE, Ethics, Quality Standards).

• To ensure adequate capability exists with these service providers to meet expectations around BP

processes and statutory compliance requirements and conduct periodic Internal audits and

Compliance Audits to get assurance on the same.

• Develop and implement cost reduction strategy for the network.

• Implement the marine safety standards for packed goods delivery

• Implement and monitor performance measurement of 3P service providers and control protocol while

working with 3P service providers

• Benchmark, develop and implement productivity improvement measures to bring down warehousing

costs, along with use of new technology and solution to drive efficient ways to manage logistics.

• Monitor performance metrics, such as IFOT, to deliver excellent customer service. Draw out KPIs to

measure Warehouse performance.

• Ensure compliance to the procurement policies around warehouse sourcing. Develop pipeline and

right sourcing strategy, from time to time to enable operation of fit for purpose logistics network with

the emerging trends and specific service requirement for the business.

• Support / lead projects around customer service and satisfaction as needed from time to time to

support the emerging business requirements for enhanced customer service

Requiremenets:

Should be a graduate in any discipline. A management degree with supply chain specialization will be

preferred

• 7-8 years of experience in Warehousing, Logistics and change management.

• Experience in managing contractors

• Experience in communicating and interfacing with internal & external stake holders.

• Experience in managing a diverse and large team

• Ability to work with a budget with a performance bias to deliver year on Year Savings.

• Demonstrated ability to manage multiple priorities concurrently

• High level of Computer literacy in MS office tools especially Excel,

• Project Management

Key challenges of the role:

Drive BP standards with 3rd party contractors, service providers and ensure consistency of processesacross multiple warehouses

Manage customer service with the support of regionally located logistics team members, with limited opportunities of face to face interactions.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



