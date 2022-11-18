Natural Climate Solutions Project Manager

Job summary

Responsible for identifying and prioritising commercial growth activities, preparing business cases using advanced technical and analytical capabilities and identifying and mitigating the risks associated with deals to ensure their successful delivery.

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!



About the role

The role of Low Carbon Trading NCS Project Manager will be an integral part of the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Centre of Excellence (CoE), part of bp Trading & Shipping (T&S). Natural Climate Solutions (NCS) are recognised as the largest, fastest opportunity to deliver material carbon offsets by both reducing emissions from deforestation and creating carbon sinks. The role is central to supporting the growth of the Low Carbon trading business with a specific focus on NCS/NBS. The role will support the delivery of bp’s sustainability aims to champion nature-based solutions and enable certified natural climate solutions that help the world reduce deforestation, get to net zero and ‎deliver environmental and social benefits.



Key Accountabilities

Support business development team in developing new projects including screening and due diligence of opportunities against bp’s own criteria, and carbon market rules and methodologies.

Manage NCS carbon offset projects, including managing relationships with project developers from a technical and risk management perspective. This will include providing reliable technical project updates, including project progress, forecasts and risks via discussions with projects, consultants, audit firms or carbon program administrators.

Conduct site visits and attend verifications where necessary to manage key relationships and to enhance project risk awareness.

Participate in regulatory and industry forums to aid the robust development of carbon abatement methodologies and Article 6 readiness.

Undertake research and development into emerging NCS types, standards and methodologies and regulatory changes, to position bp’s carbon offset portfolio for success.

Significant experience of managing NCS carbon offset projects or other Nature Based Solutions projects.

Experience working with independent validation & verification bodies, carbon standards or regulators.

Experience of working on project sites and leading fieldwork activities.

Deep understanding of NCS-related carbon offset standards, methodologies, and quality criteria.

Experience in the United States, and in an international context or in multiple markets.

Masters level qualification.

Technical audit and assurance experience.

Project experience from a range of NCS project types (e.g. REDD+, Afforestation/Reforestation, Blue Carbon, Agricultural Land Management, etc.)

Experience of working with relevant voluntary/offset standards (e.g. CDM, VCS, Gold Standard, CAR, ACR) and/or compliance programs such as California, Australia, New Zealand.

Proficiency in other language(s) in addition to English.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!