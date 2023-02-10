Natural Climate Solutions Project Manager

Job summary

The role of Low Carbon Trading Natural Climate Solutions (NCS) Project Manager will be an integral part of the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Centre of Excellence (CoE), part of bp Trading & Shipping (T&S). NCS are recognised as the largest, fastest opportunity to deliver material carbon offsets by both reducing emissions from deforestation and creating carbon sinks. You are central to supporting the growth of the LCT business with a specific focus on NCS/ Nature-based Solutions (NBS). You will support the delivery of bp’s sustainability aims to champion NBS and enable certified NCS that help the world reduce deforestation, get to net zero and ‎deliver environmental and social benefits.

Key Accountabilities:

Support the business development team in developing new projects including screening and due diligence of opportunities against bp’s own criteria, and carbon market rules and methodologies.

Manage NCS carbon offset projects, including managing relationships with project developers from a technical and risk management perspective. This will include providing reliable technical project updates, including project progress, forecasts and risks via discussions with projects, consultants, audit firms or carbon program administrators.

Conduct site visits and attend verifications where necessary to manage key relationships and to enhance project risk awareness.

Participate in regulatory and industry forums to aid the robust development of carbon abatement methodologies and Article 6 readiness.

Undertake research and development into emerging NCS types, standards and methodologies and regulatory changes, to position bp’s carbon offset portfolio for success.

Significant experience of managing NCS carbon offset projects or other Nature Based Solutions projects.

Experience working with independent validation & verification bodies, carbon standards or regulators.

Experience of working on project sites and leading fieldwork activities.

Deep understanding of NCS-related carbon offset standards, methodologies, and quality criteria.

Carbon market related experience in Australia, South East Asia, or in an international context.

Masters level qualification.

Technical audit and assurance experience.

Project experience from a range of NCS project types (e.g. REDD+, Afforestation/Reforestation, Blue Carbon, Agricultural Land Management, etc.)

Experience of working with relevant voluntary/offset standards (e.g. CDM, VCS, Gold Standard, CAR, ACR) and/or compliance offset programs such as Australia, New Zealand, South Korea.

Experience of the Australia Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) and Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs).

Proficiency in other language(s) in addition to English, in particular Mandarin Chinese.

Essential Experience:Desirable Experience: