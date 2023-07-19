This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for co-ordinating sales activities for strategically important Key Accounts, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of key account sales strategies to maximise profitability and sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Join our team as Natural Gas Key Account Manager

About the role itself:

The post holder will be responsible for maintaining in-depth knowledge of the business and energy offerings, managing and strengthening customer relationships, identifying new business opportunities, and coordinating with other teams to meet user expectations.

What would be your responsibility?

Develop and grow the presence of BP Gas Europe in the Spanish market through the detection and action of opportunities.

Negotiate commercial terms with key accounts in the Spanish market

Communicate with both external and internal stakeholders on progress, barriers, and resource concerns; leverage resources to solve problems

Stay informed about the market trends, customer insights, and regulation development

Ensure all the business activities conform to BP’s code of conduct, country legislative requirements as well as BP strict Health, Safety and Environment policies

What should you bring to this role?

+3 years of experience in sales management of the Iberian Energy Market (Gas & Power)

Deep knowledge of the Spanish gas and power markets regulation

Experience working in a matrix organization with complex client interfaces

Experience in managing key accounts and large and complex aggregators

Proven track record in the negotiation and execution of sales contracts

Agile thought and action leadership to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

Ability to work across roles and gain support from cross teams

Consultative selling skills

Offer & Product knowledge

Graduate / Engineering.

Fluent in Spanish and English.

We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.