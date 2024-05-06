Natural Gas Marketer

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Marketer role will be responsible for the retention and strategic expansion of the assigned customer base and region. This region will primarily cover customers in IGI’s Pacific Northwest service area. The role will have responsibility for marketing, sales and customer service as well as improving upon the company’s gross margin and reducing its economic risk. This activity will include marketing and sale of commodity natural gas, interstate pipeline transportation and other GPTA structured products and services where appropriate.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
