Natural Gas Scheduler

Natural Gas Schedulers (Transportation Services Representatives) play an integral role in our operational capability at bp. A successful candidate will thrive in our challenging, diverse, and fast paced culture. Because we play and believe in one team: we cultivate an environment where we trust one another, embrace feedback, challenge our norms and expect sustained high performance. This position is on the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic & MidCon Omaha teams of Trading & Shipping's Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA).
This role can be located in either our Houston or Omaha office.
bp offers a hybrid working environment, allowing employees to work remotely Monday and Friday and in the office Tuesday through Thursday.
bp offers additional pay for coverage on the weekends and US holidays.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!