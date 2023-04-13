Natural Gas Scheduler

Job summary

Natural Gas Schedulers (Transportation Services Representatives) play an integral role in our operational capability at bp. A successful candidate will thrive in our challenging, diverse, and fast paced culture. Because we play and believe in one team: we cultivate an environment where we trust one another, embrace feedback, challenge our norms and expect sustained high performance. This position is on the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic & MidCon Omaha teams of Trading & Shipping's Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA).



This role can be located in either our Houston or Omaha office.

bp offers a hybrid working environment, allowing employees to work remotely Monday and Friday and in the office Tuesday through Thursday.

bp offers additional pay for coverage on the weekends and US holidays.

Key accountabilities:

Make required natural gas nominations to various east and midwest pipelines, using the appropriate computer systems

Assure flow of equity and third-party production

Manage and track imbalances on pipelines

Communicate market intelligence to trading teams

Identify and support efficiencies and improvements with operational processes

Monthly balancing in OpenLink Endur

Maintain excellent working relationships with pipelines, customers and internal parties

Work with finance, risk and accounting to ensure accuracy in a timely fashion

Participation in rotational weekend nomination coverage

Understand pipeline/customer behavior and extract key insights that impact nomination and transactional decisions

Function as a strategic partner to enabling teams, prioritize opportunities and provide actionable recommendations

Work across multiple scheduling teams to drive automation, standardization and integration

Essential education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent relevant industry experience

Essential experience and & job requirements:

Awareness of natural gas scheduling, or similar operational commodity experience

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

Proven written and verbal communication skills

Initiative-taking and independent problem solver

Skilled in interacting and influencing across a wide range of professional teams

Desirable criteria:

Experience with natural gas pipeline nomination processes

Experience in statistical modeling, SQL, quantitative programming (e.g., Python, R, or Spark), data visualization (e.g., PowerBI, Plotly, D3)

You will work with:

As a Natural Gas Transportation Representative, you will work heavily with trading, marketing and origination and other regional operational teams within bp and be responsible for coordinating, scheduling and optimizing gas nominations daily.

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!