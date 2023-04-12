Job summary
Natural Gas Scheduler's play an integral role in our operational capability at bp. A successful candidate will thrive in our challenging, diverse, and fast paced culture. Because we play and believe in one team: we cultivate an environment where we trust one another, embrace feedback, challenge our norms, and expect sustained high performance.
This position is on the West (Rockies) gas operations team within T&S gas and power trading Americas (GPTA). As a Natural Gas Scheduler, you will work heavily with trading, marketing and origination and other regional operational teams within bp and be responsible for coordinating, nominating, and optimizing gas nominations daily.
bp offers a hybrid working environment, allowing employees to work remotely Monday and Friday and in the office Tuesday through Thursday.
bp offers additional pay for coverage on the weekends and US holidays.
Key accountabilities:
- Make required natural gas nominations to various West (Rockies) pipelines using the appropriate computer systems
- Make required intraday nominations as needed
- Assure flow of equity and third-party production
- Manage and track pipeline imbalances and/or storage balances relative to contractual terms
- Communicate market intelligence to trading teams
- Identify and support efficiencies and improvements with operational processes
- Capture nomination and actualized data in ETRM system (Endur)
- Maintain tariff rate charges and pipeline invoice tie out
- Maintain excellent working relationships with pipelines, customers, and internal parties
- Work with finance, risk, and accounting to ensure accuracy in a timely fashion
- Participation in rotational weekend and holiday nomination coverage
- Understand pipeline/customer behavior and extract key insights that impact nomination and transactional decisions
- Function as a strategic partner to enabling teams, prioritize opportunities and provide practical recommendations
- Work across multiple scheduling teams to drive automation, standardization and integration
Essential education:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant industry experience
Essential experience and & job requirements:
- Awareness of natural gas scheduling, or similar operational commodity experience
- Ability to prioritize and manage multiple assignments with urgent deadlines
- Demonstrated analytical and critical thinking skills
- Proven written and verbal communication skills
- Initiative-taking and independent problem solver
- Ability to quickly learn new and existing technology and/or software
- Demonstrate excellent attention to detail along with the ability to consistently provide accurate and timely work product with a commercial focus
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office, advanced level Excel skills preferred
- Skilled in interacting and influencing across a wide range of professional teams
Desirable criteria:
- Experience with natural gas pipeline nomination processes, particularly in the West Region (CIG, White River Hub, REX, WIC, Cheyenne Plains, MountainWest Pipeline, MountainWest Overthrust, Tallgrass, Trailblazer, Midwestern, Ruby)
- Experience working with multiple electronic bulletin boards (EBBs) and ETRM systems. Endur experience preferred, but not required.
- 3+ years in the oil and gas industry
- 1+ years of natural gas scheduling
Why join bp:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!