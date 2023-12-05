Natural Gas Scheduler - Gas Operations Specialist

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Responsible for forecasting, balancing, and scheduling natural gas supplies at utilities and on interstate pipelines and ensuring the accurate invoicing of clients in accordance with contracts and company policy. Assure the company's receivable balances are properly reported. Interacting and providing support to operating groups across the Company to meet business objectives, improve the performance of the operation and promote customer satisfaction. Continually analyzes processes to identify improvements in operating practices and procedures to reduce risk and increase operational effectiveness.This role would preferably be based in Merrillville, Indiana but can be located in Houston, Texas.



Management of commercial and industrial end users at designated Local Distribution Companies (LDC) or functional locations.

Balance gas deliveries with customer usages within LDC balancing parameter requirements to avoid LDC or pipeline penalties.

Communicate with other departments to ensure supply matches market needs, or updates regarding customer satisfaction.

Schedule gas nominations to the LDC.

Monitor gas consumption either through LDC reads or other software applications and sources.

Reconcile total nominations to deliveries.

Validate scheduling and invoice accuracy with LDC and/or pipeline.

Update supply and nominations in gas management system and/or spreadsheet.

Ensure LDC information and invoices match expectations.

Understanding and application of LDC tariff and balancing parameters.

Ability to provide coverage across the portfolio of LDCs and functions.

Identifies and resolves issues.

Uses some independence of thought, but defer more complex problems to manager or other experts.

Bachelor’s Degree in business, accounting, or finance or equivalent experience

Typically has 5 or more years’ experience in the Energy Industry, preferably retail or wholesale gas

Collaborates and contributes to the overall success of the team

Strong communication skills with the ability to interact with all levels of the business

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Customer service oriented

LDC and pipeline tariff and balancing knowledge preferred

Must possess the ability to work with a variety of personalities from all channels of the business, and or customer channels

Proficient in collecting, querying, organizing, and manipulating large amounts of data using Excel and accurately presenting analytical results

Ability to effectively manage multiple tasks and competing agendas, and prioritize deliverables to meet assigned deadlines

Good understanding of business processes and data management but primarily focused on daily execution

Proactive in approach to critical thinking and problem solving

Excellent level of attention to detail

Advanced Excel and Office skills preferred

Power BI, Python, SQL and/or related tools and software prioritized, but not required

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



