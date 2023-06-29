Natural Gas Scheduler

Responsible for supporting the efficient, reliable, and safe execution of the regional supply plan, using basic analytical capabilities to coordinate the effective scheduling of physical movements into and out of supply networks and making efficiency trade-offs. Natural Gas Schedulers (Transportation Services Representatives) play an integral role in our operational capability at bp. A successful candidate will thrive in our challenging, diverse, and fast paced culture. Because we play and believe in one team: we cultivate an environment where we trust one another, embrace feedback, challenge our norms and expect sustained high performance. This position is on the Calgary team of Trading & Shipping's Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA). This role is based in our Calgary office.
As a Natural Gas Transportation Representative, you will work heavily with trading, marketing and origination and other regional operational teams within bp and be responsible for coordinating, scheduling, and optimizing gas nominations daily.
You will also work closely with commodity Risk and settlements to resolve any PnL issues or invoicing discrepancies for transportation and storage costs.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
