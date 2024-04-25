Natural Gas Scheduler

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Responsible for supporting the efficient, reliable and safe execution of the regional supply plan, using basic analytical capabilities to coordinate the effective scheduling of physical movements into and out of supply networks and making efficiency trade-offs.

Natural Gas Schedulers play an integral role in our operational capability at bp. A successful candidate will thrive in our challenging, diverse, and fast paced culture. Because we play and believe in one team: we cultivate an environment where we trust one another, embrace feedback, challenge our norms and expect sustained high performance.

This position is on the Natural Gas Operations team within Trading & Shipping's Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA) and will be located in our Houston or Mobile office.

bp offers a hybrid working environment, allowing employees to work remotely Monday and Friday and in the office Tuesday through Thursday and offers additional pay for coverage on the weekends and U.S. holidays.

Make required natural gas nominations to various North American pipelines, using the appropriate computer systems

Assure flow of equity and third-party production

Manage and track imbalances on pipelines

Communicate market intelligence to trading teams

Identify and support efficiencies and improvements with operational processes

Monthly balancing in OpenLink Endur

Maintain excellent working relationships with pipelines, customers and internal parties

Work with finance, risk and accounting to ensure accuracy in a timely fashion

Participation in rotational weekend nomination coverage

Understand pipeline/customer behavior and extract key insights that impact nomination and transactional decisions

Function as a strategic partner to enabling teams, prioritize opportunities and provide actionable recommendations

Work across multiple scheduling teams to drive automation, standardization and integration

Manages product supply and demand balances for the defined region, delivering reliable supply and mitigating supply disruptions.

Executes overall supply chain processes, trading and asset strategies, leading initiatives from definition to execution and identifying efficiencies.

Ensures product quality and supply reliability incidents are resolved, implementing actions for continuous improvements and opportunities to minimize costs throughout the supply chain.

Develops and maintains relationships with internal and external partners, representing bp’s interests on issues including product specifications and operational flexibility.

Supports the team to move product out of refining and blending facilities, supplying bp’s sales demand, and executing trading and asset strategies.

Follows bp’s Code of Conduct and models bp’s Values & Behaviours.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

Proven written and verbal communication skills

Initiative-taking and independent problem solver

Skilled in interacting and influencing across a wide range of professional teams

Ability to work in a team-first setting

High resiliency in stressful situations

Unique backgrounds to introduce novel thinking and approaches

Familiarity or experience in statistical modeling, SQL, quantitative programming (e.g., Python, R, or Spark), data visualization (e.g., PowerBI, Plotly, D3)

As a Natural Gas Transportation Representative, you will work heavily with trading, marketing and origination and other regional operational teams within bp as well as our enabling partners globally.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



