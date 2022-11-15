Naval Architect

The purpose of this role is to provide subject matter expertise in naval architecture, structural engineering and coatings to Trading & Shipping (T&S) and the bp group. The key focus areas are to ensure that the operated fleet is maintained according to Class, Flag and T&S requirements and to provide structural assurance to the Vetting & Clearance teams through structural reviews and inspections of the non-operated fleet.
The role will include planning and conducting structural and coating inspections on the BP fleet in service or in dry dock; completing structural reviews and inspections of third-party vessels; supporting the update of T&S procedures, databases and standards; and carrying out miscellaneous technical support for any other naval architecture requests from T&S or the bp Group.
Another key element of the role will include development of new gas carrier designs and technical specifications in collaboration with classification societies, shipyards and other marine consultants – focusing on new energy vectors and future marine fuels (eg. Ammonia, Methanol, Hydrogen).
The role will also include mentoring and coaching junior naval architects and new joiners.
Key Accountabilities:
