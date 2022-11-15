Naval Architect

Job summary

The purpose of this role is to provide subject matter expertise in naval architecture, structural engineering and coatings to Trading & Shipping (T&S) and the bp group. The key focus areas are to ensure that the operated fleet is maintained according to Class, Flag and T&S requirements and to provide structural assurance to the Vetting & Clearance teams through structural reviews and inspections of the non-operated fleet.

The role will include planning and conducting structural and coating inspections on the BP fleet in service or in dry dock; completing structural reviews and inspections of third-party vessels; supporting the update of T&S procedures, databases and standards; and carrying out miscellaneous technical support for any other naval architecture requests from T&S or the bp Group.

Another key element of the role will include development of new gas carrier designs and technical specifications in collaboration with classification societies, shipyards and other marine consultants – focusing on new energy vectors and future marine fuels (eg. Ammonia, Methanol, Hydrogen).

The role will also include mentoring and coaching junior naval architects and new joiners.



Key Accountabilities:

Support the Naval Architecture manager with the upkeep of policies, procedures, inspection & maintenance routines, databases and salvage 3D models; capturing and improving structural and coatings corporate knowledge.

Provide discipline support to the bp Group and External Partners with relevant floating system and marine activities, including participation in emergency response drills.

Provide structural and coatings support to the T&S operated fleet by assisting with the planning, budgeting and execution of maintenance, modifications, surveys and technical investigations. Whilst ensuring compliance with all relevant procedures and standards.

Provide discipline support to T&S new build projects and site construction teams. Lead or input to the T&S Technical Audit of new build shipyards, block construction yards and potential drydocking facilities.

Perform structural reviews and inspections of third-party vessels in support of the Vetting & Clearance team and bp Group. Uphold and develop bp structural policies, Condition Assessment Programme (CAP), industry standards & guidelines and engineering best practice.

Maintain and develop relationships with Classification Societies, CAP providers, 3rd party industry bodies, professional bodies and bp’s internal engineering bodies.

Support the Naval Architecture Manager with training, coaching and mentoring junior naval architects, graduates and interns. Responsible for training and coaching junior naval architects in new build yards, ship repair yards and dry docks.

Lead the review and assess technologies for their suitability to T&S operations and potential incorporation into current or new build vessels, identifying technology advances and equipment required for regulatory compliance – focusing on new energy vectors and new marine fuels (eg. Ammonia, Hydrogen)

Leading the execution of technical studies and discipline specific engineering activities (including structural engineering, stability and salvage, hydrodynamics, mooring analysis, performance monitoring and incident investigation) for the T&S operated fleet and bp Group.

Promote, support and deliver projects and activities to enable T&S fleet progress towards Net Zero operation.

Chartered Enginer (eg. RINA, SNAME or IMAREST)

Marine technical experience acquired in shipyards, classification societies or as a marine consultant - eg. Construction Site Personnel, Classification Society Surveyor

Ability to carry out structural assessments and CAP Reviews

Experience with ship inspections

Experience in new build projects (gas carriers), technical specification development, makers list approval, cargo containment systems and cryogenic equipment

Understand process and personel safety risks associated with the carriage of dangerous goods (eg. Ammonia)

Excellent communications skills, agile, tech savvy and able to work in a multi-cultural business environment

Wider commercial experience or complex projects across value chains

Degree in Naval Architecture or equivalent / Member of professional body, e.g. RINA, SNAME.

