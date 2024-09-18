Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

The purpose of this role is to provide subject matter expertise in Naval Architecture, Structures and Coatings to Trading & Shipping (T&S) teams and the bp group – with a focus on bp operated fleet and screening of third-party vessels.

As a member of the naval architect team, you will be accountable for managing all related activities and collaborators in the US region (including emergency response). This is a key role in provision of marine and technical assurance to bp businesses in the region.

You will work closely with other peer groups within other business delivery teams such as P&O Engineering and bp Technology

Key accountabilities

In this role, you will be empowered to:

1. Lead structural reviews and inspections of third-party vessels in support of the Vetting & Clearance team and bp Group. Uphold and develop bp structural assurance policies, industry standards & guidelines and engineering best practice.

2. Lead the provision of structural and coatings support to the operated fleet by assisting with the planning, budgeting and execution of maintenance, modifications, surveys and technical investigations - Whilst ensuring compliance with all relevant procedures and standards.

3. Provide subject matter expertise to the bp Group and External Partners with relevant floating system and marine activities, including participation in emergency response drills.

4. Champion continuous improvement in the day-to-day delivery of naval architecture services – including: Supporting the upkeep of procedures, inspection & maintenance routines, databases and salvage models.

5. Maintain and develop relationships with Classification Societies, Condition Assessment Program (CAP) providers, 3rd party industry bodies, professional bodies and bp’s internal engineering bodies.

6. Promote, support and deliver projects to enable T&S operated and time-chartered fleet progress towards Net Zero operation. Support the assessment of new technologies to confirm their suitability for the fleet or new build.

7. Support the development of marine solutions for low carbon energy transportation (e.g. CO2, NH3 and LH2) - Provide discipline subject matter expertise to T&S new build projects and site construction teams.

8. Lead training and mentoring support for less experience naval architects, graduates and interns.

Essential education

Degree in Naval Architecture or Any equivalent qualification and experience in a related engineering field

Essential experience and & job requirements

Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer (e.g. RINA, SNAME or IMAREST)

Experienced safety leader - Understand process and personal safety risks associated with the carriage of dangerous goods - Able to work in high risk environments such as shipyards and construction sites

Marine & technical experience acquired in shipyards, classification societies or as a consultant - e.g. Construction Site Personnel, Classification Society Surveyor, project engineer etc.

Able to carry out desktop ship structure assessments including strength, fatigue and vibration analysis (using FEA)

Experience in new build projects, technical specification development, cargo containment systems and cryogenic equipment

Excellent communications skills, agile, tech savvy and able to work in a multi-cultural business environment

Desirable criteria

Experience of a variety of offshore projects / assets (e.g. FPSO, FSO, FSRU, FLNG) and mooring system analysis

Commercial exposure gained on complex projects and across value chains

Why join bp

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

