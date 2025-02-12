This role is not eligible for relocation

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Engineering Group



In bp supply, trading & shipping (ST&S) we play a central role in bp’s strategy, bringing value for bp and our shareholders by integrating along and across our oil, gas and lower carbon value chains. We connect energy producers, suppliers, markets and customers to keep energy flowing today. Join us as we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader and help build out tomorrow’s energy system.

About the role

In this pivotal role, you will provide subject matter expertise in Naval Architecture, Structures and Coatings to ST&S and the wider business, with a focus on bp operated fleet and screening of third-party vessels. You will also develop innovative marine solutions from first principles and carry out research work in collaboration with technology providers, shipbuilders, classification societies and internal stakeholders. As a member of the naval architect team, you will be accountable for managing all related activities and stakeholders in the EMEA region (including emergency response).

This is a key role in provision of marine and technical assurance to bp businesses in the region. You will work closely with other peer groups within other business delivery teams such as Production & Operations, Engineering, and bp Technology.

What you will deliver

Lead structural reviews and inspections of third-party vessels in support of the Vetting & Clearance team and bp Group. Uphold and develop bp structural assurance policies, industry standards & guidelines and engineering best practice.

Lead the provision of structural and coatings support to the operated fleet by assisting with the planning, budgeting and execution of maintenance, modifications, surveys and technical investigations - Whilst ensuring compliance with all relevant procedures and standards.

Provide expertise to the bp Group and External Partners with relevant floating system and marine activities, including participation in emergency response drills.

Champion continuous improvement in the day-to-day delivery of naval architecture services including: Supporting the upkeep of procedures, inspection & maintenance routines, databases and salvage models.

Maintain and develop relationships with Classification Societies, Condition Assessment Programme providers, 3rd party industry bodies, professional bodies and bp’s internal engineering bodies.

Promote, supporting, and delivering projects to enable ST&S operated and time-chartered fleet progress towards Net Zero operation. Support the assessment of new technologies to confirm their suitability for the fleet or new build.

Support the development of marine solutions for low carbon energy transportation (eg. CO2, NH3 and LH2).

Provide expertise to new build projects and site construction teams.

Lead, training and mentoring less experienced naval architects, graduates and interns.

What you will need to be successful

Education / qualifications:

Degree in Naval Architecture (or equivalent qualification and experience in a related engineering field).

Chartered Engineer (eg. RINA, SNAME or IMARES)

Essential experience:

Experienced safety leader - Understand process and personnel safety risks associated with the carriage of dangerous goods - Able to work in high risk environments, such as shipyards and construction sites

Marine & technical experience acquired in shipyards, classification societies or as a consultant - eg. Construction Site Personnel, Classification Society Surveyor, project engineer

Able to carry out desktop ship structure assessments including strength, fatigue and vibration analysis (using FEA)

Experience in new build projects, technical specification development, cargo containment systems and cryogenic equipment

Excellent communications skills, agile, tech savvy and able to work in a multi-cultural business environment

Desirable criteria:

Experience of a variety of offshore projects / assets (eg. FPSO, FSO, FSRU, FLNG) and mooring system analysis

Commercial exposure gained on complex projects and across value chains

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



