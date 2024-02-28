Net Zero Teeside Controller

Job summary

NZT Power is a world-first gas power plant with carbon capture. Decarbonisation is expected to drive a doubling of electricity demand in the UK by 2050, and NZT Power will provide low carbon flexible power that is increasingly needed to complement the expansion in intermittent renewables.

Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using advanced technical capabilities to ensure the integrity of financial reporting and effectiveness of internal controls. This role will be responsible for accounting systems support, design & application of accounting policies and financial controls, and delivery of end-to-end financial reporting processes to ensure conformance to internal and external requirements.

Key accountabilities:

The NZT Controller role is a role in the bp Low Carbon ARC team providing services to the NZT IJV company. This team member will be a critical team member reporting to the Head of Control, Low Carbon.

The role has accountability for delivery of all accounting, reporting and control activities of the IJV. This individual will have responsibility for all financial accounting and reporting related activities (internal and external) as well as developing and implementing the accounting policies & internal control framework for the IJV. Accounting & tax support will be delivered by an accounting services provider (ASP), the activities of which will be overseen by the NZT Controller. This role provides an excellent opportunity to play a key role in the financial reporting and control activities of a major new Carbon Capture business.

Accountable for delivery of end-to-end month / quarter end financial reporting for the IJV

Interface between the IJV Board & ASP, manage the relationship with the ASP

Design and implement an effective and fit for purpose internal control environment for the IJV

Perform and where applicable, monitor operating effectiveness of controls, identify, and effectively mitigate risks and gaps

Implement applicable accounting policies for IJV & ensure compliance of these

Review Actuals and follow-up on identified issues to resolution

Review statutory accounts for the IJV (prepared by the ASP) to ensure accurate and timely

Support the ASP in all external audit activities

Review & release payment requests to the IJV Bank

Prepare & issue cash calls from IJV to Shareholders

Provide support for tax aspects of the IJV by managing the ASP's delivery of the outsourced tax service as required, including review of Tax returns prepared by the ASP

Work effectively with wider IJV commercial & project teams, shareholder ARC representatives and other functional support teams in bp

Provide ARC support to other Low Carbon projects as required

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics, Engineering, technical discipline or any other equivalent degree

Qualified accountant (ICAEW, ICAS, CIMA or equivalent)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Previous relevant financial reporting and internal control experience is required

Self-starter, able to use initiative, drive solutions through uncertainty and ambiguity

Strong influencing and business partnering skills

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a track record of delivery

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

