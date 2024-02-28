Net Zero Teeside Controller

Entity:Finance
NZT Power is a world-first gas power plant with carbon capture. Decarbonisation is expected to drive a doubling of electricity demand in the UK by 2050, and NZT Power will provide low carbon flexible power that is increasingly needed to complement the expansion in intermittent renewables.
Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using advanced technical capabilities to ensure the integrity of financial reporting and effectiveness of internal controls. This role will be responsible for accounting systems support, design & application of accounting policies and financial controls, and delivery of end-to-end financial reporting processes to ensure conformance to internal and external requirements.
The NZT Controller role is a role in the bp Low Carbon ARC team providing services to the NZT IJV company. This team member will be a critical team member reporting to the Head of Control, Low Carbon.
The role has accountability for delivery of all accounting, reporting and control activities of the IJV. This individual will have responsibility for all financial accounting and reporting related activities (internal and external) as well as developing and implementing the accounting policies & internal control framework for the IJV. Accounting & tax support will be delivered by an accounting services provider (ASP), the activities of which will be overseen by the NZT Controller. This role provides an excellent opportunity to play a key role in the financial reporting and control activities of a major new Carbon Capture business.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
