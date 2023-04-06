Job summary

Do you seek an opportunity that will help change our future? We are looking for a Net Zero Teesside Operational Procurement Advisor to join our team!

Being a part of the Site Projects & Engineering Procurement team within the Supply Operations Procurement team, you will be at forefront of supply chain engagement, using progressive solutions to tackle real business challenges, and position bp to competitively deliver on our operating commitments whilst meeting our Sustainability objectives, particularly, Net Zero ambition.

You will need to build deep market expertise and be confident in partnering with various business teams to gain understanding of demand and business objectives. The role will be supporting bp’s New Energy Start-up Assurance team working on developing Supply Chain and Contracting Strategies for bp’s Teesside Carbon Capture projects, Drive the development of Contracting Strategies needed by the Operations in Projects team. Manage delivery of supply chain deliverables for Projects related to Mobility and Operational start-ups contracting model options for New Energy portfolio with an objective to drive supplier collaboration and efficiency programs.

In this role you will

Develop Operations Contracting strategy to help Teesside projects during operational phase, this includes logistics plans, material management and warehousing options based on local supply chain market capabilities

Carryout industry engagements/ contractor workshops as necessary to shape the operational blue print for the 3rd party services and contracting model

Provide deep operational input into major contracts, currently negotiated on behalf of Operations Team

Be an integrator to craft the design for Operate phase Procurement Supply Chain team structure/model

Understand the business priorities, strategy and category knowledge to develop and deliver an effective and ground-breaking category strategy/project strategies

Take a Collaborative approach with the Teesside asset and Project teams to build Contracting & Procurement Plan (CPP) and maintain business delivery along with the value proposition

Support preparation of performance meeting (PRMs) by working closely with Teesside leadership and Contractor Accountable Managers (CAMs) post start-up

Lead the preparation of the Contracting Strategy development work, including crafting Requirement for Information (RFI)/ Requirement for Proposal (RFP) packages and evaluation criteria and management of the evaluation process

Actively participate in project stage gate reviews and provide input and assurance around procurement deliverables

Build effective and collaborative relationships with suppliers to drive efficiency programs including leveraging the existing local supply chain capability and building it

Responsible for implementation of the contracting strategy once Final Investment Decision is taken

Crucial

You will provide timely and effective supply chain support, market intelligence and supply chain risk assessment, leading supplier engagement, and determining effective contracting and strategy development. A successful candidate will demonstrate the following attributes:

Business Acumen: Understanding our business operations, particularly brown field projects environment, the dynamics of the supply chain and external factors that influence and effect business decisions

Agility: Agile working experience, customer-focused, growing to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the business partners, the distinct business units and regional partners

Project Strategy: Strong influencing and networking skills are required to optimally work across the Site Projects team in developing competitive Project strategies, using the latest Category strategy and thinking so as to deploy focused market engagement

Projects Management: Strong Projects background and solid understanding

Commercial Acumen: Strong commercial and analytical skills with deep knowledge in building Contracting Strategies the Operationalisation phase/ Post Project Start-up including commercial models and experience of managing incentivised models

Influencing: Strong and effective communication skills will be key in ensuring alignment and support for strategy development and project execution

Local Knowledge: Strong local and suppliers market knowledge about Teesside and Aberdeen area

We require you to have

Genuine passion for developing novel and progressive Low Carbon supply chain solutions

Understanding of building Operations Strategies/ Contracting Models and Contracts.

Experience with P2P systems, especially operational procurement

Ability to work in an agile way within multi-disciplinary teams

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.