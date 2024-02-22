Job summary

We are an international energy organization. Every day, 75,000 employees in 80 countries work to provide light, heat and mobility for millions of people around the world. Our mission and ambition is to reinvent energy and become a net zero company.

Mobility and convenience are the most important strategic pillars of our growth agenda, both for consumers and businesses. As the world transitions to low-carbon fuel, we believe bp will continue to play a key role for everyone on the move, whether fuel, food, and drink for now and beyond, or electric mobility. Our company is constantly on the move so that we are the best partner for everyone on the road, now and in the future.

In this transition, the customer is always central. Marketing plays a crucial role in shaping our offering and bringing our products to life, both inside and outside the refueling and loading stations at bp. That is why we are looking for professionals who are enthusiastic about a dynamic and changing environment and who want to build a more sustainable future with us.

Do you want to make a sustainable difference in these challenging times? Then join us:

Netherlands CRM Advisor

As a key strategic pillar of bp’s growth agenda, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel, we believe bp will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, food and drinks for later, electric mobility, our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.

The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as Marketing professionals, we want individuals who can play a meaningful role in shaping our offer and bringing it to life for our customers both in and out of store. We are looking for professionals who can work in a fast paced and changing environment pivoting plans and resources to seek out value for both the short term financial delivery and long term brand success.

In particular for this role, we are looking for a customer and commercial focused Loyalty and Marketing professional that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced and continuously changing retail business. A Loyalty and CRM expert with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of Loyalty program management and CRM, including CRM strategy development, budget management, customer analytics and performance management, technology and platform management and CRM/campaign execution within a retail environment.

What are you going to do?

Coordinates and updates Loyalty/CRM and contact plans for B2C loyal customers, supports Loyalty Lead in annual CRM planning

Performs individual CRM campaigns planning and execution for all engagement, functions, products and customer segments in line with the pre-defined CRM strategy and annual Loyalty and Marketing plan

Coordinates and participates in offer selection and targeting approach in alignment with Customer Analytics

Provides inputs for campaigns and Loyalty activities business cases

Executes campaigns and coordinates the involved stakeholders

Briefs, coordinates and provides inputs for performance evaluation of the executed campaigns, CRM activities and customer base

Participates in insights and reporting delivery and coordinates its delivery from other teams or external partners and suppliers

Participates in initiatives and projects execution within the CRM and Loyalty expertise area

Participates in internal and external stakeholders engagement, communication and alignment including: local & global loyalty teams, marketing team, convenience, pricing, operations, OPEX, etc.

Provides daily/BAU/demand support to Loyalty team

Who are you?

3+ years in a marketing role

Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and CRM programs.

Demonstrated expertise in Direct marketing / Segmentation and contact plan set up

Experience in executing marketing programs and campaigns

Experience in using data visualization tools (PowerBI, Excel)

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Excellent marketing experience at all levels inclusive cross country

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Demonstrated 3rd Party management, on-going relationship and performance management

Dutch and English language: verbal & writing skills (trainings can be provided)

What's in it for you?

Very good salary

13th & 14th month plus bonus

25 + 11 ADV days

Flexible working options from the office and home, matching work/life balance

Excellent pension scheme

Share plan

Growing team in an international environment

Many recently started colleagues with fresh perspectives on Marketing

Interest?

Please let us know as soon as possible. Apply via the website or send your application with CV to our corporate recruiter, Mart Grootenboer via the e-mail address below or call him on the number below.

Mart Grootenboer

📞:+316 517 696 33

📧: mart.grootenboer@bp.com



