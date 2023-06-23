Netherlands Statutory Reporting Coordinator

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Finance



Finance Group



Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 75,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join us and advance your career as a Statutory Reporting Coordinator / Accountant. You will be part of our Finance team, production & operations is the place to truly inspire change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.

Join us and make a difference by:

- Providing operations experience input to project team

- Making our production and operations safer and more standardized

- Driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions

- Growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization

- Improving efficiency through sharing resources

- Accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets

- Developing our people faster, demonstrating the scale of P&O

- Building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose

In this role you will:

- Prepare the statutory annual accounts for various Dutch Gaap bp companies, including preparation of reconciliations, specifications and adjusting entries in the oil and gas industry, as well as intermediate holding and financing companies.

- Filing the annual accounts at the Dutch Chamber of CommerceAssist in providing specifications and clarifications for internal and external financial audits. Deliver statistical information (CBS/DNB) Periodic closing activities (month, quarter and year) under IFRS including posting journal entries.

- Perform ad-hoc accounting activities in accordance with accounting principles and standards, such as restructuring, capital transactions, etc.

- Pro-actively participate in process developments and process changes.

We have the following requirements:

- Bachelor’s degree in accounting

- Knowledge of SAP, Excel (data analysis/pivots/filters). Audition and good level of MS office in general. Experience with complex data analysis and financial reporting.

- Many (6) years of relevant (international) work experience in a business support role at a well-known audit firm Corporate governance/corporate secretary experience

- Good communication in Dutch and English (written and spoken).



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.