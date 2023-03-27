Netherlands Statutory Reporting Coordinator/Accountant

Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.
Statutory Reporting Coordinator / Accountant
You will be part of our Finance team - production & operations is the place to truly inspire change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.