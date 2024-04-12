This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Here at bp pulse, we're energising the future of transportation by developing fast and convenient charging solutions for consumer and commercial electric vehicles. Over the course of more than 10 years, we have designed and developed innovative electric vehicle charging solutions that enable EV drivers to charge at home, at work and on the go. On our mission to make charging fast and hassle-free, our charging points have been used over 35 million times to enable around 200 million miles of zero tailpipe emission driving.

Operating in a high growth and highly dynamic market we know how important it is for our business to match that pace of change but with the rigour and commercial control that underpins rapid scaling and accurate business performance, this role is critical that.

Within the UK, bp pulse has committed to invest £1b to 2030 on EV charging. bp pulse aspires to be the number 1 player in UFC/rapid charging in the UK in scale and customer experience, with dedicated HQ in Linford Wood, Milton Keynes.

The Network Commercial Director is accountable for the operating/trading p’n’l for the pulse UK public charging network. Part of the executive team of the pulse UK business to drive forward the next level of commercial capability & customer experience.

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious and unrivalled position in a fast-growing market, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles.

You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it!

Trading P&L accountability for the UK pulse network business;

Performance management accountability for day-to-day trading;

Develop and own strategic roadmap and performance improvement plans for the business (mthly/quarterly, 3 -5 year view);

Develop and own strategic capability and org. design for the commercial area for the pulse UK business, evolving as the market/technology/customer segments/needs evolve;

Lead the Network Commercial team (Power procurement, Pricing, B2B and B2C sales & account management);

Lead power procurement strategy (with bp’s procurement/trading team);

Lead on in-country competitor analysis;

Lead on pricing strategy and delivery in market;

Lead on inbound/outbound roaming strategy;

Lead B2B sales and key account management;

Lead B2C sales, marketing and customer acquisition/retention;

Lead interface with product & technology team on customer requirements/value delivery;

Grow Kwhr/sessions/bay and profitability at site by site and portfolio level;

Align with wider BP teams to ensure integrated offers, inclusive of retail, fleet, account management and rewards is incorporated;

bp pulse UK Investment Committee member, accountable to assure sessions/day/commercial viability of sites, through to site activation & operating p’n’l;

Build bp pulse brand presence and reputation to enable future activities and rapidly scale up our value generating potential;

Maintain a close working relationship with each of the internal business and ensure lessons learned are shared;

Ensure personal compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct and demonstrate bp’s beliefs (who we are).

Excellent customer & commercial savvy; from lead through to cash, from prospect initiation through commercial deal design and to go live;

Excellent capabilities in key customer and stakeholder relationship management;

Experienced leader with trading, commercial, propositions or offers management experience – or similar commercial & customer orientated position

Experience growing profitable business with partners, ideally in an Telco, FMCG or other B2B, B2B2C environment.

Understanding and experience of power markets in the UK

Significant capability in leadership and team management

Comfortable challenging all levels of the organisation to ensure on time, on cost an on-specification delivery of requirements/propositions/campaigns

A good balance of structured/holistic thinking with fast moving and pragmatic approach to ensure quick delivery;

Consistent track record of performing in high-intensity environments, operating within tight financial resources and meeting challenging deadlines

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft a career path. We provide life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career and help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!#



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



