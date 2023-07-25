Network & Contract Optimization Manager

Responsible for managing a team to drive supply chain performance that supports regional plans and wider strategies, building an optimized supply network and managing risk to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, whilst assuring all supply chain activities are compliant with the relevant risk and quality standards, processes and procedures.
Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for managing a team to drive supply chain performance that supports regional plans and wider strategies, building an optimized supply network and managing risk to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, whilst assuring all supply chain activities are compliant with the relevant risk and quality standards, processes and procedures.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Job Purpose
Key Accountabilities:
Education
Experience
Skills & Competencies
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply chain development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.