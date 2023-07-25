Network & Contract Optimization Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to drive supply chain performance that supports regional plans and wider strategies, building an optimized supply network and managing risk to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, whilst assuring all supply chain activities are compliant with the relevant risk and quality standards, processes and procedures.

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Purpose

Ensure maximum return on the investment in the manufacturing assets and logistics spends for optimum utilization of resources in China through usage of appropriate tools.

Manage Supply Chain contract P2P process and operations Keep on optimizing efficiency and compliance.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the network optimisation activity to ensure continuous minimum cost of delivery to customers.

Assess and continually improve the supply chain network for both operational decision- making in plant sourcing and make/buy and tactical / strategic decision making in medium- to long- term network and capacity design.

Support NPI team in new product introductions, formulation changes and any other changes on portfolio arising out of the PMR process.

Lead / support projects in the areas of network optimisation, PSS etc and identify potential VC4Growth opportunities.

Review and continually improve the COGS related performance of cluster Manufacturing, Logistics, Planning and initiate CI projects for both efficiency and operational cost saving beyond the global or regional programs.

Manage 3rd Party supplier’s operational performance to meet KPI requirement.

SPA of Purchase to Pay process and compliance.

Education

University Graduate in Business Administration, Statistics or equivalent with substantial experience in the lubricants, CPG or chemical industry, with the functional and leadership skills and capability in operations.

Languages: English - Fluent

Experience

Min. 8 years supply chain operational leadership experience.

In-depth understanding of supply chain process/system etc.

Skills & Competencies

Strong leadership skills, specifically showing a wide range of interpersonal skills applicable in different situations with staff, internal peers and networks within organizations.

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.



Travel Requirement

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply chain development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



