As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

The Network Development Advisor reports to the Head of Network & Portfolio Management and supports the network expansion and portfolio management strategy for New to Industry (NTI) and various site acquisitions for the bp network.

You will assist with the analytics to support and optimize the company's market growth plans. The role requires an ability to work cross-functionally with various teams, including finance, real estate, and operations, to ensure that portfolio decisions are both commercially viable and operationally balanced. The Advisor will also assist with driving business transformation initiatives and take ownership of the portfolio lifecycle, including acquisitions, divestitures, and site performance optimization.

In addition, you will also be assisting with property management type activities, which include lease administration, lease abstracts, new landlord set-ups and other functions that may be required from time to time by the department.

What you will deliver

Develop, drive, and consistently evolve a comprehensive store growth strategy and model in alignment with bp's business goals and growth targets, taking into consideration a diverse range of store formats and channels of trade (CoT) to advise a prioritized road map

Analyze large amounts of information to discover emerging trends and patterns and uncover solutions to business problems and respond to customer behaviors

Provide support and direction for improving network planning tools and reporting

Take initiative to identify areas of improvement and opportunity, particularly within analysis, tools, and reporting

Conduct analysis and partner with Store Operations and Real Estate to evaluate customer opportunities, driven by trade area, market share capture, business generation, competitive presence, market demographics and potential cannibalization to prioritize market opportunities

Partner with the Store Design team and other teams to identify the most appropriate store format for the market and location to best serve the customers

Partner with Finance team to supervise and measure success of stores post-opening relative to case.

Experience & Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in business administration with 8 plus years of experience.

Analytical and Data Driven – uses data to measure success, learn, iterate, and improve.

Hands-on Data analytics and visualization tool - Alteryx.

Adaptable & Change Oriented—drives need for organic and inorganic market growth guided by strategy and changing market dynamics.

Optimally Communicates – delivers messages that develop consensus and engagement and clearly articulates objectives and strategies.

Embodies bp Values – breaks down silos to drive more efficient execution and builds an environment in which taking ownership and accountability is recognized.

Ready to work in US shift 5:30pm to 2:30am IST.

You will work with

Network Planning and Asset Management leadership - defining network growth strategies in existing and new markets.

Finance - track and analyze store and market performance on NTIs to ensure performance to business case.

Real Estate and Operations teams - to collaborate customer and market trends opportunities.



