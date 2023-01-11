Grade H - Responsible for supporting retail asset management through network planning activities, including the development and implementation of integrated network plans through use of sound analytical and modelling capabilities, in order to identify suitable retail locations and maximise the value of BP's retail network.
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers lives. In the role of the Network Development & Capital Investment Manager (Asset Optimisation Lead), you’ll help bp identify opportunities to develop our retail network through the development of existing sites by upgrading facilities to maintain safe & efficient operations.
Key responsibilities: