The Network Engineer will play a critical role in ensuring the successful implementation, monitoring, and maintenance of connectivity solutions for EV charging sites, including Ethernet and SIM-based systems for connected EV infrastructure and associated site equipment. This is a regional role delivering network and communications systems in support of the growth of EV charging for the US business.

Connectivity design for EV systems, site connectivity, and ancillary site systems (CCTV, access control, consumer WiFi, etc.)

Act as the Single Point Accountable to the bp pulse engineering team lead for implementation and operation of network connectivity for EV sites in North America, integrating between vendors, execution teams and the operations teams across multiple organizations to maintain the solution.

Oversee the design, implementation, and maintenance of connected site solutions with a specific emphasis of design pattern enforcement and scalability

Working with existing global teams, Setup the operating model (Level 1 and Level 2 support) for the North America field networks.

Accountable for the network connectivity system achieving agreed service levels.

Monitor operational network connectivity, respond to incidents (as level 3 support).

Ensure all sites and related systems meet technical, performance, and product requirements and are cyber secure.

Ensure connectivity solutions can be deployed at scale, working with SMEs and company security teams to gain the necessary design and architecture reviews and approvals.

Maintain set comprehensive documentation of deployments

Act as SME to approve technical deviations and changes within the networking and connectivity. On both project and operational systems.

Conduct and participate as a stakeholder representative in site design reviews, key project management sessions, and go-live routines

Attend and contribute to technical meetings as a liaison between construction, engineering, vendors, and other technical groups

Act as the primary point of contact and maintain effective relationships with major connectivity solution vendors.

Contract accountable manager for Network vendors as appropriate

Verify design of vendor solutions meets bp pulse requirements.

Practical experience in Network Engineering, Computer Science, Control systems or related field.

10 + years of experience in network engineering, service engineering, or network administration, or a similar in large companies.

Proven expertise in deploying network systems, and managing vendor relationships in large scale deployments

Strong knowledge of a broad range of connectivity solutions

Proficiency in implementing and managing group or policy-based firewall rules

Excellent organizational and project management skills

Excellent communication and collaboration skills to leading cross-functional teams.

Must be a self-starter able to prioritize tasks and work independently

Strong understanding of risk management

Competence in IT and network operations, with the ability to work closely with and support the Network and IT systems lead function.

Familiarly with the mechanisms required to secure networks

Familiarity with CCTV and network architecture standards

Experience working in the EV charging industry

Professional Certification in network systems

How much do we pay (Base)? $106,000-196,000

*Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



