Network Engineer – Field and Industrial Networks

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

Role Synopsis

The Digital Connectivity – Field and Industrial Networks team is an essential part of the Digital Connectivity portfolio of services, providing key engineering design and support for bp’s field and industrial networks globally.This will be a hands-on networking role and you’ll use a combination of networking skills and automation tools to affect change across bp’s field and industrial networks. To be successful in this role, you’ll need a solid networking foundation, including mastery of routing (BGP, OSPF, etc.), switching, and wireless networks, as well as a proficiency and a desire to automate as much of your work as possible.Primary activities will be leading the development, customization, testing, and support of field and industrial networks, as well as owning technical designs. You’ll lead the development and testing of new iterations of network designs, with a focus on software defined infrastructure, creating automated processes, which may be full CI/CD pipelines or sub-components for build and deployment. You’ll also be a part of the team that provides expert support during incidents and troubleshooting escalations to ensure availability of our field assets.This is a hybrid (60/40) role where you are expected to be on-site 3 days a week.

Key Accountabilities

Work in teams of Platform / Network Engineers to translate relevant business requirements into designs for technical platforms. Design, test, and operate large-scale networks and IT platforms to improve business delivery processes

Work with the team to create a clear vision and enhance value from current designs and emerging technologies, demonstrating thought leadership

Contribute to the continuous improvement of wider team by supporting and coaching Platform Engineers and improving quality standards and efficiency

Build awareness of internal and external technology developments, manage delivery of system improvements, identifying and implementing continuous improvement plans

Lead and promote a culture of security and compliance

Desirable Education

Preferably Bachelors (or higher) degree in Engineering, Computer Science, IT, Mathematics or a hard science.

Desirable Experience and Capability

Required Criteria

Deep knowledge of networking technologies from a diverse set of vendors, including: Aruba, Juniper, Riverbed, Cisco, Zscaler, Versa, Fortinet, Infoblox

Experience designing, building, and supporting virtualization platforms, preferably KVM-based

Confidence and experience troubleshooting complex issues that span multiple platforms/technologies

Confidence and experience in working at a global scale on critically important networks that tolerate very little downtime

Supports remote installation and decommissioning of network hardware and infrastructure

Creates high-quality documentation for designed solutions that adhere to bp’s architectural standards

Continually seeks and is aware of opportunities provided by emerging technology to address challenges or enable new ways of working

Contributes to the availability management process, its operation and performs defined tasks. Analyses service and component availability, reliability, maintainability, and serviceability

Monitors service component capacity, initiates actions to resolve any shortfalls according to agreed procedures, applies techniques to control the demand

Release and deployment: Assesses and analyses release components. Builds and tests in coordination with testers and component specialists

Requirements definition and management: Facilitates scoping and business priority-setting for change initiatives of medium size and complexity

Preferred Criteria:

Engineering certifications on platform technologies (Cisco, Juniper, Aruba, Fortinet, Versa)

Exposure to and experience with adjacent domains such as cloud platforms, storage technologies, databases

Knowledge and experience in:

Networking insight software: e.g., VIAIVI, IPFabric

Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban

DevOps practices and techniques (Value Stream Mapping, Lean, flow, eliminating waste)

Modern approaches to source-code management and control through tools (TFS and Git/GitHub)

Why join us

Years of experience: 8 years, with a minimum of 4 years of relevant experience.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation