bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our bp pulse Team and advance your career as a

Network Operations & Maintenance Supervisor

This is an office-based role.

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets. On our mission is to make charging fast and hassle-free, our charging points will soon be used by a rapidly growing customer base. It is a fast-growing market that ultimately helps enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in Poland and Austria.

The purpose of this role is to support the heartbeat of the business, i.e. creating and operating an exceptional backbone of high power chargers. Success is establishing and operating the fastest and most convenient charging network in the markets in a most cost-efficient way with a best-in-class reliability. The incumbent will make sure to optimize the resources and will work closely with the Retail teams, with external contractors and the Central Cluster peers, including the ability to work in agile methodologies.

In this role you will:

Setting-up and implement the Digital operations, maintenance and ticketing system in the respective countries.

Day-to-day network monitoring to identify and solve operational issues remotely or via contractor activation (ticketing) or local site forecourt staff.

Analyse charger performance to identify improvement opportunities and predict and minimise downtime risks.

Manage the charger IoT-Solution together with the Central Cluster BackEnd manager and be strongly linked with their monitoring teams to aid continuous improvement.

Preparation of site go-lives related back-end set-up, set-up of new locations and activation/management of SIM-cards, manage end-to-end charger configuration.

In-country responsibility for fixing and supporting software related issues and potential escalation to hardware supplier and maintenance party.

Select and manage maintenance partners for bp’s own high power charging network, including contract management together with Procurement. Evaluate partner performance and trigger appropriate interventions if and when needed.

Provide technical support and training to maintenance partners and provide interface to other specialists as required.

Ensure recurring maintenance is conducted as per OEM guidance.

Complete, monitor and evaluate activities to ensure that HSSE and reliability goals for the charging network are constantly being met, developing standard processes.

Develop and implement trainings and communications for maintenance partner to ensure ongoing alignment with bp pulse strategy and current developments.

Contribution to the development of annual plans and budgets.

Play a key role in delivering the externally committed target of 100,000 EV unit by 2030.

The incumbent delivers the following SMART outcomes: Zero HSSE incidents, Uptime above 98%, Solving technical issues remotely in less than 24 hours, Maintenance cost within agreed plan

What You will need to be successful:

University degree in engineering or comparable education.

3+ years of experience in deployment or maintenance of complex technical solutions.

Strong knowledge of EV charging technology and software application. Hands-on experience of the applicable standards and programmes.

Detailed understanding of: the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated and of the hardware and software components within the EV ecosystem.

Knowledge of the operating model of the EV infrastructure.

Drive HSSE agenda: influencing and promoting HSSE procedures and rules.

Direct experience of standards participation, contribution and set-up, preferably within standardisation bodies or industry organisations, such as Automotive, Infrastructure players and software related players.

Fluent English language knowledge.

Fluency in Polish or German (preferably in both).

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program

It’s an exciting time to join bp! We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.



