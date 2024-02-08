Entity:Customers & Products
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our bp pulse Team and advance your career as a
Network Operations & Maintenance Supervisor
This is an office-based role.
An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets. On our mission is to make charging fast and hassle-free, our charging points will soon be used by a rapidly growing customer base. It is a fast-growing market that ultimately helps enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in Poland and Austria.
The purpose of this role is to support the heartbeat of the business, i.e. creating and operating an exceptional backbone of high power chargers. Success is establishing and operating the fastest and most convenient charging network in the markets in a most cost-efficient way with a best-in-class reliability. The incumbent will make sure to optimize the resources and will work closely with the Retail teams, with external contractors and the Central Cluster peers, including the ability to work in agile methodologies.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agile Methodology, Agile Methodology, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, HSSE, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Network Operations, Networks, Operation Maintenance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Strategic Thinking {+ 1 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.