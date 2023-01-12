Network Optimisation Lead - WA

Job summary

Grade H - Responsible for supporting retail asset management through network planning activities, including the development and implementation of integrated network plans through use of sound analytical and modelling capabilities, in order to identify suitable retail locations and maximise the value of BP's retail network.

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers lives. In the role of the Network Development & Capital Investment Manager (Asset Optimisation Lead), you’ll help bp identify opportunities to develop our retail network through the development of existing sites by upgrading facilities to maintain safe & efficient operations.





Key responsibilities:

Create and maintain a pipeline of projects that manage risk, optimise return on investment and support investment expectations

Understand issues impacting site operations, assess the financial & operational benefits of additional investment and recommend suitable opportunities for investment

Manage all necessary internal & external approvals, including town planning using external consultants to facilitate project implementation in timeframes that facilitate project efficient project & program management

Collaborate with internal & external parties to ensure pre-construction activities are completed to facilitate project implementation in timeframes that facilitate efficient project & program management

Develop & manage programs of work to enhance existing network sites throughout their full life cycle, including end of life asset replacement

Qualification in Engineering, Project Management, Town Planning or relevant Business degree

Significant experience in the assessment of commercial opportunities in relation to ROI

Ability to influence commercial and project outcomes without direct line control across geographically dispersed teams

Confident managing the process required to achieve regulatory approval for projects

Experience working within the constraints of capex & opex budgets across programs of work

Demonstrated industry knowledge in fuel or retail the supports 24-hour operations

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!