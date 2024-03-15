Network Planning Advisor - EV

This role is not eligible for relocation

At bp pulse, we are dedicated to reimagining energy for people and the planet. Our ambitious ambition is to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner, playing a pivotal role in accelerating the world's transition to net zero. Passionate about providing fast, convenient, and reliable chargers, bp pulse is committed to deploying hundreds of rapid charge points across the ANZ region, driving the decarbonization of transport.



As a Network Planning Advisor for bp pulse ANZ, you will be at the forefront of the energy transition, leading and implementing our network strategy. This role involves collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to identify efficient locations for deploying chargers and driving continuous improvement in our network deployment processes.



Some of your responsibilities include :

Own and lead the bp pulse ANZ network strategy.

Develop and own the underlying processes, tools, and data analysis to optimize the network strategy.

Collaborate with the Business Development team to secure agreements with landowners for installing bp pulse EV chargers.

Support the overall business development and partnership strategy.

Assist in Government funding and tender responses.



What you’ll bring :

Ability to work flexibly and in a highly commercially focused manner, with a track record of achieving results.

Strong collaboration skills, working optimally with cross-functional team members and articulating business ideas.

Expertise in data analytics and process improvement.

Proven success in commercial, customer-facing, and/or partnership roles.

University degree or equivalent experience in business, economics, engineering, property, or equivalent discipline.

Passion for electric vehicles and energy transition.



What’s in it for you –

Competitive salary package including bonus program, 12% super, Global share match & fuel discounts

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative team that celebrates achievements and diversity

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



If you are passionate about contributing to the energy transition and possess the required skills and experience, we invite you to apply and join our diverse team



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



