bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.



bp pulse is going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​ We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​ YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Network Planning Analyst

Supports the implementation and surveillance of the strategically defined market and growth plans for AT & PL and will ensure that centrally defined and standardized approaches to network planning are used across the real estate organization (common tools, systems and approaches). Provides relevant and up-to-date network planning and commercial analysis (financial modelling) to support commercial investment decisions and contract negotiations on real estate acquisitions and EV infrastructure in AT & PL.

In this role You will:

Support delivery of the annual strategic plan and processes defined for EV real estate growth in AT & PL

Provide competitive landscape analysis to gain insights into trends and changes. Will keep a record of market trends and insights of market intelligence

Undertake real estate modelling to assess the suitability of locations based on the latest network plan and strategy

Usage of network planning tools to undertake real estate evaluations.

Identify strategic insights into EV network development that are critical to improving our asset infrastructure and ultimately the financial performance of bp pulse and the growth of customers

Supporting the assessment of business development opportunities at country level

Support commercial and Biz Dev Teams by owning the relevant financial model for Land opportunities and commercial propositions to create EV charging infrastructure

Will support Commercial and Business Development Teams to identify options to maximize financial returns at project level

Provide input to the finance teams and ensure the correct translation of the strategy into the annual business plan process, including input into the real estate growth pipeline/ hopper in line with the strategy

Proactively assess business development opportunities in AT & PL

Supporting the preparation of required decision documents

Act as a source of analytical expertise in several areas ranging from investment decisions, economical evaluation, and financial understanding of the EV business

What You will need to be successful:

University degree(s) in economics, finance, or relevant equivalence

At least 3 years’ commercial analytical experience, preferably related to retail markets or real estate

Proficiency in English and Polish

A good understanding of establishing business infrastructure networks

Strong financial modelling and analytical skills and the ability to interpret data sets

Experience in supervising data projects

Strong experience in database management tools

