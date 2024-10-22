Network Planning Analyst Coastal

The Analyst is responsible for providing top-down portfolio analysis identifying potential investment risks and opportunities. This role will perform detailed analytical and statistical review of investment performance at the investment asset class, strategy composite and account portfolio levels.

They will lead the implementation of the Network Strategy and resulting multi-year plans in their Region (Inland or Coastal).

This role is responsible for ensuring that all matters relating to the sound administration of bp’s Retail property portfolio are timeously and effectively executed by the designated internal functions and/or contracted external service providers.

The role needs to also ensure focus on handling the portfolio of service station development land banks consisting of but not limited to, unimproved and improved freehold and/or leasehold land, including inter alia, churches, blocks of flats and houses.

Key Responsibilities

Responsible for all detailed analytical and evaluative review of specific investments, historical market data and portfolio performance.

Provide top-down analysis of portfolio allocation.

Develop, acquire, and maintain key risk and return metrics for distribution to senior management.

Assist in the development and tracking of impactful, environmental, and social investing strategies.

Benchmark portfolio investments to market indices

Lead and finalise the Multi year investment plan in their region which informs the capex plan and ultimately the construction and projects execution plan to be delivered by Construction Teams.

Land bank Administration

Transfer municipal accounts from previous owners in to name of BP and arrange for municipal accounts (rates & taxes and consumption) to be addressed to BP

Ensure timeous payments of municipal accounts

Where applicable appoint agents to manage properties

Take responsibility for agreements between BP and agents

Appoint tenants and manage the relationship between them and BP

Maintain lease agreements pertaining to land bank sites

Ensure rentals are paid on time and manage rental deposits as per lease agreement

Administrative Support on Property retailer rentals, utilities, taxes and income streams

Prepare a zero-based Revenue Budget for the year

Interrogate this budget on a monthly basis to ensure that all entries are legitimate and correctly allocated.

Flag immediately potential over expenditure to Line Managers.

Loans, Grants & Discounts

• Open general ledger accounts

• Ensure budget is allocated

• Validate the trade debtor accounts

Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Finance, Accounting, Technology, Property or equivalent discipline.

Experience

Experience in property analysis.

