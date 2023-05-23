Network Planning Analyst

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment. bp pulse is going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​ We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​ YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.bp pulse is going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​ We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​ YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a Network Planning Analyst

Supports the implementation and surveillance of the strategically defined market and growth plans for Austria & Poland and will ensure that centrally defined and standardized approaches to network planning are used across the real estate organization (common tools, systems and approaches). Provides relevant and up-to-date network planning and commercial analysis (financial modelling) to support commercial investment decisions and contract negotiations on real estate acquisitions and EV infrastructure.

In this role, You will:

Support delivery of the annual strategic plan and processes defined for EV

Provide competitive landscape analysis to gain insights into trends and changes

Identify strategic insights into EV network development that are critical to improving our asset infrastructure and ultimately the financial performance of bp pulse and the growth of customers

Undertake real estate modelling to assess the suitability of locations based on the latest network plan and strategy

Usage of network planning tools for evaluations

Own the relevant financial model for land opportunities and commercial propositions to create EV charging infrastructure

Contribute to identifying options to maximize financial returns at the project level

Proactively assess business development opportunities in Austria & Poland

Supporting the preparation of required decision documents

Act as a source of analytical expertise in several areas ranging from investment decisions, economical evaluation, and financial understanding of the EV business

What You will need to be successful:

University degree in economics, finance, or relevant equivalence

At least 3 years’ commercial analytical experience, preferably related to retail markets or real estate

Proficiency in English and Polish

A good understanding of establishing business infrastructure networks

Strong financial modelling and analytical skills and the ability to interpret data sets

Experience in supervising data projects

Strong experience in database management tools



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program

And many other benefits



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Database Applications, Finance, Financial Modelling, Real Estate, Retail Businesses



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.