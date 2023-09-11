Network Planning & Optimization Lead

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.

To help us continue our strong momentum and expand our retail abilities we are looking for a Network Planning and Optimization Lead in New Zealand to join our ANZ Network Solutions and Facilities Management team. In this role you will be responsible for the planning and optimization of the NZ portfolio through maintaining an integrated network plan, and by managing a pipeline of programs and projects for acquisition/development of new sites as well as upgrades to assets and offers to optimise commercial performance and return on investment and manage risk.



What you can expect in this role:

Develop and maintain an integrated network plan for bp’s mobility and convenience business in New Zealand that considers market dynamics and provides direction on network coverage, optimization, expansion, divestment and execution plans in line with bp’s strategy.

Acquire (through either purchase or lease) & divest sites in line with the integrated network plan to improve bp’s owned & leased property network.

Develop and implement an annual capital investment program for the acquisition/development of new sites in NZ, undertaking the necessary negotiations, planning and other activities including developer design & construction to enable bp to acquire & develop the sites through either a lease or purchase.

Create a pipeline of programs and projects in line with the network plan to optimise the portfolio (sites and assets) through their lifecycle to manage risk, optimize return on investment and support strategy.

Seek efficiencies to reduce time & cost whilst maintaining safety & quality.

Provide leadership to a cross-functional group (with direct line management to others) and provide overall country leadership and support to the Network Solutions & Facilities Management team in NZ.



What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Tertiary qualifications in business, marketing, town planning or related property discipline is mandatory.

Extensive knowledge and experience in network planning, town planning, property leasing or development is essential, preferably with retail property.

Advanced negotiation and influencing skills, with experience in building and nurturing constructive relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Strong commercial acumen and experience developing investment cases.

Excellent organisational skills and a proven ability to manage multiple property projects simultaneously.

Well-developed numeracy skills, attention to detail and the ability to interpret retail financial information to draw accurate conclusions regarding future performance and financial returns.

Why join us?



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Project Management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills {+ 5 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.