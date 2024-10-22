Network Planning & Real Estate Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

To provide leadership in the Network Planning function within the Network Development team. This role will lead the integrated network strategy and in year revisions to the plan. They will guide the implementation of the network strategy, multi-year investment plan across all business operating models.

About bp

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Key Responsibilities

Identify & acquire, through lease, purchase or supply agreements suitable properties to develop BP’s business. They will lead the in the divestment of surplus or unrequired sites to maximise the return to the business.

Manage BP’s portfolio of tenanted & sub-tenanted properties in accordance with lease or sub-lease agreements to maximise the return for the business in close collaboration with the Convenience Retail team where it is related to Partnerships. Negotiate new sublease agreements with prospective tenants & sub-tenants

Manage external Town Planning & Environmental Services suppliers for the development of new and existing sites

Ensure all property related income streams, rentals and costs are accounted for with Global Business Solutions and assurance on accurate monthly reporting.

The role will lead 2 Planning analysts who will support the role for the Inland Regions and Coastal Regions.

Key capabilities including mindset/values and behaviours/leadership expectations:

Strong focus on safety

Ability to lead & develop people

Strong financial and commercial acumen

Excellent communication & collaboration skills

Ability to adapt in a changing environment

Drive to seek & implement efficiencies, standardisation, simplification & automation as far as possible

Excellent commercial & negotiation skills

Strong ability to work successfully with external providers in a contractual framework

Education and Experience

Business/Property/Commerce degree.

Experience in Property Management would be advantageous

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



