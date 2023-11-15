Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

The bpx energy Network Platform Owner will prioritize and oversee the activities of the Network Platform (DevOps) Squad, including operations and maintenance, enhancements, standards, and governance of our WAN, LAN, WLAN, and Cloud Networks. In addition, the Network Platform Owner will coordinate across the Technology organization and the bpx business to ensure diverse business and enterprise initiatives can be supported by the Network Platform. With bpx Technology work spread across multiple teams, supported by multiple vendors, the Network Platform Owner is responsible to ensure the prioritization of support to those efforts and, more importantly, for the overall coordination, integrity, and governance of the bpx networks. The Network Platform Owner’s responsibilities include all WAN, LANs, WLANs, Cloud Networks, firewalls, remote access services, and other network services for both our Corporate and Process Control environments.The bpx energy Network Platform Owner, in collaboration with the Cloud Architect and the Enterprise Architecture Team, will drive strategy for how networks are engineered, monitored, managed, and maintained to address critical business priorities within bpx energy. The Network Product Owner will collaborate with the Field Communications Platform Owner and the Network Architect to ensure seamless, performant connectivity from field devices and field users, through diverse wireless networks in the field, to bpx’s cloud platforms and offices.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Lead the Network DevOps team as the Product Owner for the Network Platform

Plan and prioritize platform feature and user story backlog and development for the platform

Assess value, develop cases, and prioritize stories, epics and themes to ensure work focuses on those with maximum value that are aligned with platform strategy

Provide backlog management, iteration planning, and elaboration of features and user stories

Lead the planning product release plans and set expectation for delivery of new functionalities

Provide an active role in mitigating impediments impacting successful team completion of Release/Sprint Goals

Monitor network management tools for performance, tuning, troubleshooting and capacity planning; evaluate vendor’s performance of the 24X7 monitoring, management and support of Network infrastructure

Provide governance feedback to network standards, polices or guidelines.

Collaborate with Architects on design and ensure implementation and support vendors adhere to design private networks and protect intellectual property

Oversee operations, engineering, and changes for the following elements of the Network Platform: Local area network including wireless access points and WLAN Wide area networks Core networking services such as DNS, DHCP, Certificate authority, access control, Next generation network services such as IDS, IPS, proxies, ATP, DLP, SD-WAN, and micro-segmentation Remote access solutions Remote monitoring and management of system alerts and notifications Cloud (IaaS, and PaaS) network architecture principles and implementations



Provide leadership for the network team for definition, design and implementation of new network infrastructure components and services

Engage with Digital Security Team to assess existing network security and plan changes to accommodate business requirements in accordance with security policies

Organize and plan proof of concept testing for emerging network technologies

Assess and optimize the connectivity ecosystem by ensuring that users, servers, data and applications are connected in the most effective manner

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION

A bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field; or equivalent (10+ years) work experience.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years of Network Operations and/or Network Engineering/Design experience.

Hands-on experience in Agile approaches to Product Management.

Understand network technologies such as Ethernet, ATM, VPLS, MPLS, ISDN, IPSec, VLANs, HSRP, TCP/IP, PPP, EIGRP, BGP, QoS, Multicast, ACLs, VPNs, IP Tel, VoIP, VxLAN, and Structured Cabling

Experience with IP, BGP, MPLS, MP-BGP, IS-IS, RSVP and LDP, as well as DNS, DHCP, IPSec,

Experience in a NOC, Tech Operations, or Tier 2/Tier 3 Technical Support role

Experience with cloud networking concepts, technologies, and capabilities (preferably AWS native, and third party)

Understanding and experience with network security

Outstanding communication, presentation and leadership skills

Excellent organizational and time management skills

DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:

Experience working as part of geographically dispersed team, effectively communicating prioritized business needs and project statuses

Ability to succeed in a fast-paced environment, deliver high quality performance on multiple, simultaneous strategic, value-added tasks and priorities

Strong communicator who can explain complex technical concepts to both IT management and business stakeholders in a consumable fashionVendor/contractor management

Networking certification (JNCIE/CCNA/CCNP/CCIE)

Experience with multiple of the following networking vendors’ products: Cisco, Juniper, Palo Alto, HP-E, ZScaler

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $120,000 - $188,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

