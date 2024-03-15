Network (Property) Development Lead NZ

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.



The NZ Network Development Lead oversees the integrated network plan for bp in New Zealand, aligning with company strategy. They manage a 3-year project pipeline for acquiring and divesting sites to enhance bp's property network. Reporting to the ANZ Network Development Manager, this role ensures effective execution of network strategy and performance, with decision-making authority for local business within approved parameters. Key responsibilities include developing the NZ Network market plan, managing property acquisitions and divestments, and negotiating agreements with third parties.



Some of your responsibilities include -

Safety -

Demonstrate strong ownership and leadership in Safety and Operational Risk management by systematically applying and assuring Operating Management System (OMS) requirements, consistently viewing all activities through a safety lens.

Serve as an active role model of bp's Safety Leadership Principles, adhering to bp/regulatory standards, fostering a positive safety culture among the team and contractors, and ensuring personal compliance with safety, cyber, ethics, and compliance policies.

Operations & Execution -

Develop, annually update, and maintain an integrated network plan for NZ, considering market dynamics, and providing guidance on network coverage, optimization, expansion, divestment, and execution in alignment with bp’s strategy.

Identify suitable locations for new acquisitions and maintain a 3-year pipeline of opportunities, assessing financial and operational benefits and recommending investment opportunities.

Participate in annual and multi-year capital planning, collaborating with Mobility & Convenience, Fleet & Dealer, and other departments to prioritize network optimization needs and inform activity and resource plans.

Manage the New To Industry /New To bp pipeline for acquiring and developing new sites within the approved capital plan allocation, obtaining necessary approvals and overseeing negotiations, planning, and other activities in coordination with Construction, Operations, Property, and Maintenance teams.

Performance Management and top line growth -

Monitor and manage network metrics and KPIs to proactively oversee NZ network investment/divestment performance, contributing to relevant monthly performance forums across Mobility Convenience & Midstream as required, while also identifying key stakeholders and facilitating ongoing optimization of the NZ portfolio through the integrated network plan.

Participate in network governance forums as needed to ensure transparent decision-making and performance alignment across ANZ.

Develop and sustain an Integrated Network Plan for the NZ business that incorporates bp’s growth engines and new energy vectors, ensuring a robust, sustainable, and profitable network for customers amidst the energy transition.

Communication and influence -

Effectively communicates and interprets information, clarifying details and rationale, while proactively fostering productive relationships with internal and external stakeholders including the Mobility & Convenience Construction Team, Maintenance Team, Property Team, Operations, Charger (EV), Fleet and Dealer, Midstream (incl. distributor), and Finance.



What you'll bring -

Tertiary qualifications in business, marketing, town planning, valuation or related property discipline is required.

Demonstrates a strong personal impact, inspiring and influencing effectively across the organization.

Possesses sophisticated negotiation and influencing skills, nurturing constructive relationships with stakeholders.

Exhibits strong commercial acumen, adept at developing investment cases.

Understands end-to-end business operations and corporate governance processes, acquiring vital approvals.

Drives outstanding business outcomes through indirect leadership and performance focus.

Manages large project budgets effectively, with proven stakeholder management and communication skills.



What’s in it for you –

Competitive salary package including bonus program, 12% super, Global share match & fuel discounts

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative team that celebrates achievements and diversity

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



