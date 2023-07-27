Network Security Engineer (Firewalls)

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. ABOUT THE ROLE As the Network Security Engineer you will be responsible for monitoring and managing multiple Process Control Firewalls facing the business network, document network diagrams and procedures, and attend FW related security incidents. You will follow operational processes and procedures not only to appropriately analyze, call out, and install FW configuration changes but also assist in remediation of critical information security issues. What is the typical work schedule and structure: 3 days at office and two from home Work will be based on 4 shifts that rotates every month. Shift schedule is published at the beginning of the year 8 – 5 PM Mondays to Fridays 4 – 1 AM Mondays to Fridays 8 – 5 PM Thursdays to Mondays 4 – 1 AM Thursdays to Mondays

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality.ABOUT THE ROLEAs the Network Security Engineer you will be responsible for monitoring and managing multiple Process Control Firewalls facing the business network, document network diagrams and procedures, and attend FW related security incidents.You will follow operational processes and procedures not only to appropriately analyze, call out, and install FW configuration changes but also assist in remediation of critical information security issues.What is the typical work schedule and structure: 3 days at office and two from homeWork will be based on 4 shifts that rotates every month. Shift schedule is published at the beginning of the year8 – 5 PM Mondays to Fridays4 – 1 AM Mondays to Fridays8 – 5 PM Thursdays to Mondays4 – 1 AM Thursdays to Mondays



Job Description:

Roles and responsibilities:

Configuration, administration and troubleshooting Firewalls, End Point Protection / anti-virus, Vendor Windows OS patching, Security monitoring and Multi Factor Authentication.

Monitor security systems, including Firewalls, Windows AD event logs, syslog, anti-virus, file integrity, and vulnerability scanners for security events.

Support the implementation and application of relevant processes and procedures, ensuring all activities adhere to the relevant standard.

Continuous improvement is a fundamental part of bp so within this position you’ll be encouraged to seek out opportunities to improve ways of working and systems.

General view of the current state of security threats across the ICS environments as well as within a large multinational corporation.

Qualifications / Skills:

2+ years of experience in firewall management

2+ years experience in Layer 2 / Layer 3 networking

Experience with TCP/IP protocol suite, security architecture, and remote access security techniques and products.

Experience with network interfaces and routing protocols configuration

Experience with Virtual Private Networks (IPsec)

Experience or knowledge with remote access VPN, multifactor authentication, and FW user authentication

Experience or working knowledge in Network Address Translation

Experience with FW central management systems and Firmware upgrade

Experience with FortiGate FWs is a plus.

Experience or working knowledge with FW audit.

Ability to learn, grasp, and understand new technologies.

Be a self-starter that can multi-task and work within a team.

Willingness to train and mentor other team members.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Understanding of Automation System environments.

Proficient in the operation of computer operating systems such as Windows (7 /10, 2003, 2008, 2012) and Linux/UNIX.

Awareness of the threat environment faced by international Oil and Gas industry.

CCNA / CISSP certification preferred.

Military experience encouraged to apply.

Bachelor’s degree in a technical field can be substituted for experience.

Aggressive ability to learn and get up to speed quickly.

Experience with FW syslog configuration and SIEM is preferred.

Coding/scripting skills are desired.

Vulnerability assessment experience is desired.

Digital certificate management is desired.

Anti-Virus experience is desired.

Windows security patching experience is desired.

Security monitoring experience is desired.

Experience working within an Industrial Control System/Operational Technology environment is desired

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Firewall Administration, Firewall Equipment, Firewall Management, Firewall Policies, Firewalls, Network Security, Security administration, Security Monitoring



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.