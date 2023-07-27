Network Security Engineer (Firewalls)

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. ABOUT THE ROLE As the Network Security Engineer you will be responsible for monitoring and managing multiple Process Control Firewalls facing the business network, document network diagrams and procedures, and attend FW related security incidents. You will follow operational processes and procedures not only to appropriately analyze, call out, and install FW configuration changes but also assist in remediation of critical information security issues. What is the typical work schedule and structure: 3 days at office and two from home Work will be based on 4 shifts that rotates every month. Shift schedule is published at the beginning of the year 8 – 5 PM Mondays to Fridays 4 – 1 AM Mondays to Fridays 8 – 5 PM Thursdays to Mondays 4 – 1 AM Thursdays to Mondays
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Firewall Administration, Firewall Equipment, Firewall Management, Firewall Policies, Firewalls, Network Security, Security administration, Security Monitoring
