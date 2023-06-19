Network and New Product Introduction (NPI) Advisor

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis The Network and New Products Advisor will provide support for network modeling activities for the local supply chain, inclusive of in-sourcing, strategic design, resilience and BCP related. The candidate will also assist in translating commercial requirements, including transformation projects and new products into sourcing strategies and planning related implications. Key Accountabilities • Support Americas network design and optimization for the US based supply chain team – inclusive of in-sourcing, project related analyses, operational feasibility reviews etc. Develop scenarios from ideation to decision – as well as consultation of options through implementation • Create and refresh the network resilience matrix, representing & tracking the targeted and actual dual-sourcing / redundancies and optionality available • Input into operational and procurement related cost savings initiatives and other special projects, coordinating with finance as needed • Provide analytical, data and meeting support for the Network and New Products manager • Collect key financial and other inputs to complete project and network recommendations • Coordinate new product planning activities across the broader planning team, working closely with the NPI planner, production planners and the replenishment and demand teams to ensure readiness • Coordinate and lead monthly tank utilization review across manufacturing sites and make recommendations based on tank turns and changes in demand • Support the development of new products and customer offers - inclusive of identifying where products can be sourced and estimating delivered cost

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Education:

BS degree, preferably in Business Administration, Supply Chain/Logistics, Engineering/Operations, Finance or Mathematics

APICS or CSCMP certification is preferable

Essential Criteria:

3+ years leading a cross-functional team through projects, supply chain initiatives and new product introduction

Demonstrated experience with problem identification, data analysis, process improvement, interacting with senior level management

Demonstrated ability in managing large, complex projects in a Supply Chain environment

Must be able to lead meetings and groups of people in large forums on related content

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office Products to include Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook

High level of organization skills

Self-starter; able to kick off improvement projects and manage within a cross functional team

Desirable Criteria:

APICS or CSCMP certification

Working knowledge of a network optimization software

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply chain development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.