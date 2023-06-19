Network and New Product Introduction (NPI) Specialist

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis To support all businesses in the implementation of product changes across the Americas, ensuring that supply chain issues are fully communicated and considered as part of any decision to change products and that supply chain resources are optimized as a consequence of any change. Key Accountabilities • Participates in cross functional projects regarding new product launches, tenders, rationalization of products and other projects to enable accurate profile of demand and successful implementation. • Plans in the implementation of product changes across the Americas distribution Network • Supports the Product Line Manager (PLM) in the development of the New Product Introduction (NPI) and Product Lifecycle master plan for the Performance Unit (PU), ensuring it is achievable, can be completed safely and integrated into Global Supply Chain (GSC) supply plans • Support the right first-time delivery and execution of the Product Lifecycle master plan across the region, stage gate reviews and management of milestones to plan • Collaborate closely with demand planners and production planners (SNP/DRP) to ensure priorities are clear, Product Lifecycle plans are reflected, and any future supply changes are communicated • Support SKU introduction within the Americas Supply Chain by utilizing BP’s internal tool, Streamline, to help drive competitiveness with-in the network in the management of Product Lifecycle activities • Develop and communicate clear supply chain implementation plans in support of any product change, tender or rationalization programs, and see through to successful implementation • Works in an integrated way with all Global Supply Chain functions including supply and inventory planning, master data, procurement, manufacturing, and finance to ensure there is ‘one plan’ that all function are working to • Support and assist in managing exit plans for Slow and Obsolete Stocks (SLOBS) and excess stocks for assigned SKU portfolio • Support Network Optimization initiatives as needed, inclusive to collecting key financial and other inputs to complete project and network recommendations

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Education

BS degree, preferably in Business Administration, Supply Chain/Logistics, Engineering/Operations, Finance or Mathematics

Essential Criteria

1+ years’ relevant experience working with projects, supply chain initiatives and New Product Introduction

Demonstrated experience in Supply Network and Production Planning

Experience working with and leading cross-functional groups of people on related content

Problem identification and solving, ability to analyze large amounts of data, process improvement

Experience of ERP planning system

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Understanding of Streamline process. Clear communicator (written & verbal)

High level of organization skills; Self-starter; able to kick off improvement projects and manage within a cross functional team

Desirable Criteria

APICS or CSCMP certification

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



