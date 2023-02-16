New Activity Integration Lead

Job summary

Job Purpose

The New Activity Integration Manager plays a key role in delivering strategic programs and projects for Fuel Supply & Midstream (FS&M) in the Americas. The role will be exposed to a diverse set of dynamic projects, linked to growth in both existing and new value chains for bp.

The successful candidate will be accountable for ensuring that projects are driven properly so that bp can realize the benefits of critical initiatives. The position offers an excellent opportunity to develop leadership, critical thinking, and commercial skills, while networking across several bp businesses and functions.

Key Accountabilities

The role manages a range of projects and issues in support of FS&M financial delivery and growth. Specific accountabilities include the following:

Manage implementation of projects from define through successful operation, including development of project plans, functional assurance, risk mitigations, and commercial processes

Initiate assurance reviews around new activity, including reviews with relevant functional and commercial teams to identify actions to be completed to successfully deliver new activity

Confirm readiness to launch with new activity, in partnership with both commercial teams and functions

Design and build functional and commercial processes for new business projects

Create an execution playbook that can be used across the organization to assure robust initiative delivery for strategic business development projects, regulatory changes, or business change activities

Actively support silent running and internal control requirements in compliance with key regulatory obligations

Education

Relevant degree is a plus

Experience

5+ years of experience in one or more elements of an integrated oil supply chain, including Finance, Operations, Supply, Digital

Commercial acumen and understanding of fuel supply chain business processes and systems

Demonstrated leadership and influence experience, including through informal leadership (prior team leadership not required)

Comfort with working in an ambiguous environment and enthusiasm toward challenges

Project management, continuous improvement, and bp systems experience are beneficial

Skills & Competencies

Attention to detail to ensure all critical elements of assurance are identified and delivered

Ability to thrive in an ambiguous environment

Drive to understand systems, processes, and ways of working to create a robust, efficient delivery plan

Approach of continuous improvement and agility

Excellent communication and influencing capability

High personal and professional integrity

