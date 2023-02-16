Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. New Activity Integration Lead

New Activity Integration Lead

  • Location United States - Illinois - Chicago
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145224BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Job Purpose

The New Activity Integration Manager plays a key role in delivering strategic programs and projects for Fuel Supply & Midstream (FS&M) in the Americas. The role will be exposed to a diverse set of dynamic projects, linked to growth in both existing and new value chains for bp.

The successful candidate will be accountable for ensuring that projects are driven properly so that bp can realize the benefits of critical initiatives. The position offers an excellent opportunity to develop leadership, critical thinking, and commercial skills, while networking across several bp businesses and functions.

Key Accountabilities

The role manages a range of projects and issues in support of FS&M financial delivery and growth. Specific accountabilities include the following:

  • Manage implementation of projects from define through successful operation, including development of project plans, functional assurance, risk mitigations, and commercial processes
  • Initiate assurance reviews around new activity, including reviews with relevant functional and commercial teams to identify actions to be completed to successfully deliver new activity
  • Confirm readiness to launch with new activity, in partnership with both commercial teams and functions
  • Design and build functional and commercial processes for new business projects
  • Create an execution playbook that can be used across the organization to assure robust initiative delivery for strategic business development projects, regulatory changes, or business change activities
  • Actively support silent running and internal control requirements in compliance with key regulatory obligations

Education

  • Relevant degree is a plus

Experience

  • 5+ years of experience in one or more elements of an integrated oil supply chain, including Finance, Operations, Supply, Digital
  • Commercial acumen and understanding of fuel supply chain business processes and systems
  • Demonstrated leadership and influence experience, including through informal leadership (prior team leadership not required)
  • Comfort with working in an ambiguous environment and enthusiasm toward challenges
  • Project management, continuous improvement, and bp systems experience are beneficial

Skills & Competencies

  • Attention to detail to ensure all critical elements of assurance are identified and delivered
  • Ability to thrive in an ambiguous environment
  • Drive to understand systems, processes, and ways of working to create a robust, efficient delivery plan
  • Approach of continuous improvement and agility
  • Excellent communication and influencing capability
  • High personal and professional integrity

