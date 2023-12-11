This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

The New Business Finance SME supports a team of professionals, and is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of accounts payable(AP), accounts receivables(AR), cash & bank management, intercompany, master data management, general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

The purpose of the role is to be the primary point of contact / focal point within GBS for the specific finance processes outlined above.

Key Accountabilities:

Being part of the New Business team, which supports bp’s new businesses and new projects. A solid understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment is required, to execute activities effectively.

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of accounts payables, accounts receivables, cash & bank management, master data management, intercompany, general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, statutory accounting, and direct tax services (i.e., journal postings, GL maintenance, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs. Maintain the process health of the organization.

Manage the financial reporting process, including financial close timeliness and escalation, preparation of financial statements for group consolidated financial statements, leading financial reporting projects.

Manage relationships with stakeholders internally and externally. Provide relevant advice and information as and when required.

Proactively identify, propose, and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Essential Skill and Experience

University degree or equivalent professional certification experience (ACCA, CPA or tax advisor certificate)

Minimum of 5 - 7 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Good track record in an accounting focussed role.

Global/ multi-national company work experience.

Able to work alone or as part of a team in a dynamic, constantly changing environment.

Fluent in English and able to communicate effectively; verbally, in writing and in presentation.

Proven ability to multitask and deliver against tight deadlines.

Excellent stakeholder management and influencing ability.

Innovation and change management competencies.

Customer- and service-oriented thinking

Proven ability to seek out Continuous Improvement activities and lead and support change.

Strong working knowledge in MS Office and Teams.

May require to work shift hours during month-end and quarter-end close period.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

