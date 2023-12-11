This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



New Business Master Data Senior Analyst shall deliver finance and accounting systems and master data support to the business(es) and countries assigned to the role.

The New Business Master Data Senior Analyst controls the master data process for all accounting/reporting areas belonging to their area and supports business, team members and BPO in problem solving finance systems or master data issues. Master Data Senior Analyst will work closely with Business / Country teams supported to ensure effective delivery, to resolve issues and they may also play a role to put in place process, system and efficiency improvements.

Key Accountabilities

Carry out the month/quarter/year end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment

Own Master data portal or other tools: Control accesses, maintain shared documents and keep master data forms updated.

Act as control point in master data process and provide guidance to colleagues on this process including communication of any process changes.

Support Cost Management reporting Common Data Model (CDM) as required.

Manage CDM mapping, data upload, reconciliation to other financial reports.

Ensure that appropriate methods and tools for the planning, development, testing, operation, management and maintenance of systems are adopted and used effectively throughout the organisation.

Other typical activities include change, configuration and access management as well as interface monitoring, application administration, performance monitoring and management.

The provision of specialist expertise and practical assistance in the investigation, evaluation and interpretation of data in order to ensure its coherence, availability, accuracy and security to meet information and communication systems requirements.

Design and implement and monitor effective control process over SAP access system.

Apply processes and systems that provide for effective internal control, financial discipline and efficient service, both from within the Function and through outsourced partners. Communicate effectively and work collaboratively with IT&S

Carry out regular daily/weekly/monthly activities assigned to the role.

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Business / Country teams or other support from within the bp group.

Look for opportunities to drive process improvements of a notable nature and work with the relevant people to put these in place.

Support testing and implementation of finance systems projects.

Comply with any other job-related requirements. This may be defined by a task list, month end or quarter end timetable or defined by one’s relevant team lead or process lead/ ODM or by business contact.

Essential Skills & Experience

5 to 6 year experience in related Finance area.

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding.

Proficient with Excel. Prior experience with BP financial systems and SAP is an advantage.

Innovation and change management competencies.

Proven ability to seek out Continuous Improvement activities and lead and support change.

Fluent in English and able to communicate effectively; verbally, in writing and in presentation.

Global/ multi-national company work experience.

Able to work alone or as part of a team in a dynamic, constantly changing environment.

Proven ability to multitask and deliver against tight deadlines.

Customer- and service-oriented thinking.

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure.

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts.

Strong communication and cooperation skills

May require to work shift hours during month-end and quarter-end close period.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



