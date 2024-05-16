Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

New Business Master Data Senior Analyst

In this role You will:

Carry out the month/quarter/year end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment

Own Master data portal or other tools: Control accesses, maintain shared documents and keep master data forms updated

Act as control point in master data process and provide guidance to colleagues on this process including communication of any process changes

Support Cost Management reporting Common Data Model (CDM) as required

Manage CDM mapping, data upload, reconciliation to other financial reports

Ensure that appropriate methods and tools for the planning, development, testing, operation, management and maintenance of systems are adopted and used effectively throughout the organisation.

Other typical activities include change, configuration and access management as well as interface monitoring, application administration, performance monitoring and management

The provision of specialist expertise and practical assistance in the investigation, evaluation and interpretation of data in order to ensure its coherence, availability, accuracy and security to meet information and communication systems requirements.

Design and implement and monitor effective control process over SAP access system

Apply processes and systems that provide for effective internal control, financial discipline and efficient service, both from within the Function and through outsourced partners.

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Business / Country teams or other support from within the bp group.

Look for opportunities to drive process improvements of a notable nature and work with the relevant people to put these in place.

Support testing and implementation of finance systems projects

What You will need to be successful:

University degree or equivalent professional experience

Proficient with Excel

SAP is a huge advantage

Fluency in English

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

Good communication and cooperation skills

Relevant experience in related Finance area

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.