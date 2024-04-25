New Business Portfolio Developer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

To develop micro market approach for the allocated area to ensure implementation of the network strategy

To monitor the real estate market changes and competitor networks within the assigned area of responsibility and adapt tactics to meet the network strategy

To drive acquisition, negotiations and obtaining of all relevant licences for new constructed service stations

To drive the acquisition, negotiations and obtaining of all relevant approvals of new sites to BP

To source potential landbanks and ensure readiness to construct new service stations for BP

To continuously assess opportunities for multiple sites acquisition

To meet bp standards and HSSE policy in all aspects

To effectively work with other relevant teams to streamline the execution and reporting of the Network objectives

To manage capex forecasting and all related financial processes in relation to projects.

To locate, assess and negotiate appropriate contracts for proposed NTI &NTB sites in line with bp’s investment strategy and financial criteria.

To monitor compliance of proposed opportunities to various relevant corporate governance policies and guidelines as prescribed by bp from time to time.

To monitor compliance of proposed opportunities to various relevant South African regulatory frameworks

Form strategic relationships with skilled and experienced service providers in the property market; including but not limited to engineers, traffic engineers, property developers, estate agents, local authorities and town planners; to enable BP to secure advantaged real estate opportunities.

To ensure that bp’s legal obligations and contractual relationships are dealt with appropriate advice from the internal legal function and BP appointed external legal advisors.

To provide information that contributes to the formulation of business resource plans to endure efficient use of company resources

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.